The UK Intelligence and Security Committee just published a report that reads like a war assessment. Because that’s what it is.

China operates “almost certainly the largest” intelligence apparatus in the world, targeting Britain “prolifically and aggressively.” Russia runs assassination plots, sabotage campaigns, and destabilization operations across British soil. Iran deploys proxy networks to attack dissidents and Jewish targets.

This isn’t espionage as usual. This is systematic warfare against British institutions, economy, and democracy.

China has “successfully penetrated every sector of the UK’s economy.” Not some sectors. Every sector.

Beijing’s approach is “whole-of-state” – state companies, academic institutions, cultural organizations, and ordinary Chinese citizens are “willingly or unwillingly co-opted into Chinese espionage and interference operations overseas.” You can’t tell who’s working for Chinese intelligence because everyone might be.

The scale is staggering. In March 2024, the UK attributed a multi-year cyber campaign to Chinese intelligence (APT31) that targeted MPs and hacked the Electoral Commission. In March 2023, Yang Tengbo was barred from the UK for developing relationships with Prince Andrew that could be used for “political interference purposes by the Chinese State.”

British universities, defense contractors, nuclear facilities – all targeted. China isn’t just stealing secrets. It’s building dependency, buying influence, and positioning itself to control British decision-making.