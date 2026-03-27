1. 💣 TEN THOUSAND MORE SOLDIERS

The Pentagon is drawing up plans to send 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East — infantry, armor, 82nd Airborne — within days. They’d join 5,000 Marines already en route and thousands of paratroopers from Fort Bragg. Their staging area: within striking distance of Kharg Island, the strip of land that handles 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The options on the president’s desk include a “final blow” plan with ground forces and a massive bombing campaign. Trump extended the energy strike pause to April 6. That’s not a peace deadline. That’s a deployment window. You don’t move 10,000 ground troops into theater to negotiate. You move them to invade. The diplomacy is the bluff. The troops are the plan.

2. 🎖️ DESIGNED TO FAIL

And the bluff has fingerprints all over it. Witkoff sent Iran a 15-point peace plan. Iran countered with five demands including war reparations — non-starters by design on both sides. Tehran’s counter-proposal is expected through Pakistan today, and nobody in Washington expects it to work. Meanwhile Vance called Netanyahu this week to accuse him of selling Trump a fantasy on regime change. Vance’s team now claims Israel is running a smear campaign against him. But don’t read this as a real break in the regime. This is positioning. The administration needs distance from Netanyahu for November. And Vance is positioning as the anti-Israel candidate for 2028. The regime is so sure that we’ll lose this war, Vance is already running against it.

3. ✊ NO KINGS TOMORROW

While Trump builds toward war, America builds toward the largest day of protest in its history. Tomorrow, March 28, more than 3,000 No Kings rallies are planned in all 50 states. The third iteration of the movement. Five million marched last June. Seven million in October. Organizers expect to shatter both numbers. Bruce Springsteen performs at the flagship rally in Minneapolis. This is happening against the backdrop of a six-week government shutdown, and two dead at the hands of ICE in Minnesota.

4. ⚖️ DHS DEAL HITS THE HOUSE

The Senate passed DHS funding at 2:20 AM — everything except ICE. The House could vote TODAY before a two-week recess. But 510 TSA officers have already quit. Six weeks of shutdown doesn’t end with a signature.

5. 🌍 INSIDER TRADING BUILDS

Democrats building case files on the $580 million in futures traded before Trump’s Iran post. DOJ Public Integrity gutted from 36 lawyers to two. November is coming.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The diplomacy is theater. The troops are real. 10,000 soldiers deploying while both sides exchange peace proposals designed to fail. Vance’s rift with Netanyahu isn’t a crack — it’s an insurance policy for November. Tomorrow millions march against a president who shut down the government, started a war, and let his friends trade on the advance knowledge. The No Kings movement and the midterms are the only checks left. April 6 is the date the bluff expires. Watch the troop movements, not the talking points.

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