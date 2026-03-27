Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Walter Bruno's avatar
Walter Bruno
2h

Bibi has already 'denied' he ever twisted Donnie's arm -- but Trump & the War Dept says he did.

This does seem a repeat of the Fall of Rome. That empire allowed the colonies to get used to commanding the legions. The city of Rome was conquered by its own colonial general, the Visigoth Alaric. At any rate, the Israeli colony is now a regional superpower, not just a military garrison. Its own connection is to Saudi princes and local Emirs.

Vance is registered as a Catholic. That means he's less inclined than Evangelistic Maga to clap at what Trump gave Netanyahu, Jerusalem as The Eternal Capital of Israel.

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
20m

Vance taking over was always the plan of those pulling the strings in the shadows, like Peter Thiel.

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