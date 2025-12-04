WATCH OUR SPECIAL REPORT WITH This Will Hold AND Dean Blundell AT 4 PM ET

Election integrity advocates are demanding a hand recount in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District after data shows more than 31,000 votes materialized after 99.4% of ballots were already counted.

At 99.4% reporting, Decision Desk HQ displayed 148,853 total votes. The final certified tally: 179,899.

The math doesn’t work. The remaining 0.6% of precincts should have produced roughly 1,000 ballots — not 31,000.

Republican Matt Van Epps was declared the winner over Democrat Aftyn Behn by approximately 15,700 votes. But without knowing how those late-arriving ballots broke, the true outcome remains uncertain.

That’s why they want a recount.

Tennessee Division of Elections hotline: 1-877-850-4959

