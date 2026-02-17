In February 2021, two FBI agents sat down for a phone interview with a man who had spent 32 years in the securities industry. He had worked inside Howard Lutnick’s companies. He held a Series 30 license — the most senior regulatory position in his unit — and supervised 50 people at Cantor Fitzgerald’s New York office.

He told them Lutnick instructed all of the fraud. He told them the firm laundered money for the Russian Mafia. He connected Lutnick to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the offshore financial architecture that brought down Bear Stearns.

The FBI wrote it all down. Three pages. Then did nothing.

Howard Lutnick is now the United States Commerce Secretary.

The $10 Mansion

The whistleblower told the agents that Lutnick “was a neighbor of JEFFREY EPSTEIN in the adjoining property at 11 E 71st Street.” Lutnick “bought the property for $10 through a trust.” “LES WEXNER and EPSTEIN owned the building.” Lutnick “bought it in a very roundabout way from EPSTEIN.”

Property records confirm it all.

In 1988, SAM Conversion Corp. bought the townhouse. The company used Leslie Wexner’s Columbus, Ohio address. Epstein was vice president. In 1992, SAM Conversion sold it to the 11 East 71st Street Trust. Price: ten dollars. Epstein was the trustee. In 1996, the trust sold it to the Comet Trust. Ten dollars. In 1998, the Comet Trust sold it to Howard Lutnick. Ten dollars. Transfer taxes show the real price was $7.6 million. Lutnick took out a $4 million mortgage the same day.

The house shares a wall with 9 East 71st Street — Epstein’s mansion. Same portfolio. Same trusts. Same people.

The Greatest Heist Confirmed

Then the whistleblower revealed what we’ve been exposing in the Greatest Heist Book 2.

He told the agents “there was a relationship between LIQUID FUNDING and executives at BEAR STERNS.” When Bear collapsed, those executives moved to Lutnick’s companies — or “they went to a Russian hedge fund.”

Liquid Funding Ltd. was the $6.7 billion offshore vehicle at the center of Bear Stearns managed by Jeffrey Epstein. Leveraged 180-to-1. Holding toxic securities that included repackaged Trump casino debt. As I’ve been reported in The Greatest Heist, Liquid Funding was the vault — the mechanism through which insiders extracted billions before Bear Stearns collapsed in March 2008, paid for by taxpayers - while America slumped into the Great Depression.

A veteran securities insider, sitting inside Cantor Fitzgerald, told the FBI there was a direct relationship between Liquid Funding and Bear Stearns executives — and that those executives landed at Lutnick’s firm or a Russian hedge fund.

That places the Commerce Secretary inside Epstein’s network as the 2008 crash was triggered by Epstein - and a likely beneficiary of a $6.7 BN taxpayer bailout.

The Money Came From The Russian Mafia

The whistleblower described a criminal enterprise.

Cantor Fitzgerald and its affiliates were “well known for money laundering,” he told the FBI. The firm “had a history of crime.” “LUTNICK ran everything and he maintained a very small circle. LUTNICK instructed all of the fraud being committed. He used philanthropy as a smokescreen for illegal activity.”

The money moved through Parabridge International Services — an affiliate that handled payroll and charity funds. The whistleblower said PIS was connected to Deutsche Bank accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong. Cantor paid brokers from foreign foundations through PIS. A former Deutsche Bank CEO served as its Global President. The Panama Papers connected Cantor Fitzgerald to shell companies.

The money being laundered, the whistleblower said, came “from the Russian Mafia. That was what senior people in the trading market thought.”

He mapped a network that stretched far beyond Cantor. BGC Partners created subsidiaries in Delaware, Cyprus, and Malta. BGC International used the same intermediaries as Inter Jura — the entity associated with Paul Manafort. Aubin Securities was linked to banned Russian entities.