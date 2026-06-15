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🕊️ IRAN TO COLLECT HORMUZ TOLLS AFTER 60-DAY FREE WINDOW

Trump arrived at the G7 declaring the Iran war “finished” and the Strait of Hormuz “permanently toll-free” — then the actual terms started leaking. Iran’s Fars agency says Tehran slipped an eleventh-hour amendment into the memorandum: Iran and Oman recognized as sole authorities over the strait, free passage for 60 days, and after that, tolls — “maritime services” for security, navigation, insurance — paid to Iran. Washington insists “zero” frozen funds have been released and calls the deal “behavioural,” no sanctions relief; Tehran is telling its public the opposite. Trump says he’ll likely skip Friday’s Geneva signing, sending Vance, Witkoff and Kushner, and wants the MoU released that day “because it’s a very powerful document.” The price of peace with Iran is a permanent toll booth on the world cargo and oil traffic - a permanent inflationary device that entrenches the Iranian regime for a very long time

🚀 MUSK HITS A TRILLION — ON THE PUBLIC’S DIME

Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire when SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 a share, but the climb ran on public money: roughly a fifth of SpaceX’s revenue comes from Washington, and the company sits on $22 billion in federal contracts, including two Space Force deals worth $6.4 billion last month alone. Taxpayers financed the risk for two decades and were locked out of the equity until Musk chose to sell at a $1.77 trillion valuation — the upside was always his. It’s time to rewrite the rules for public money flowing into private fortunes: if the government builds the company, the public should share the return.

🚀 BITCOIN BOMB IS TICKING INSIDE MUSK’S SPACE X

And there’s a ticking time bomb buried in the balance sheet — SpaceX now holds 18,712 bitcoin, about $1.3 billion, making the Pentagon’s favorite contractor the 8th-largest corporate crypto holder on the market. A bitcoin crash wouldn’t just dent Musk; it could crack a company the national-security state depends on and ripple straight into the 401(k)s of a public handed all of the risk and none of the reward.

🤖 TRUMP SILENCES NEW CLAUDE

At 5:21 p.m. on June 12, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick signed an order barring Anthropic from serving its most powerful models — Fable 5 and Mythos 5 — to any foreign national, and because the company can’t sort nationality in real time, both went dark worldwide overnight. The trigger, per the administration, was a rival firm’s claim it had jailbroken Mythos. Anthropic calls it a “misunderstanding” and is scrambling to cut a deal to restore access. The precedent stands either way: Washington can now switch off a commercial AI by memo.

🟢 LINCOLN MEMORIAL POOL TURNS GREEN AFTER $14M REPAINT

Trump’s $14.2 million repaint of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool — a deeper “American flag blue” for the 250th — turned green with algae within days of completion. Interior calls the bloom “residual,” from supply lines that sat dormant during construction. Symbolic or not, the country’s most photographed pool was remade to look better and came out covered in rot.

👑 NORWAY CROWN PRINCESS’S SON CONVICTED OF RAPE

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Norway’s Crown Princess, was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to four years — prosecutors had sought nearly eight. Foreign nations proving that they can live by the rule of law where no one is above the law. A principle America has surrendered.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Run the day together, and one color holds it: green. Trump’s “toll-free” peace routes Hormuz toll money straight to the Iranian regime — America weaker, Tehran richer, in the world the deal builds. Musk’s trillion runs on the same green: taxpayer contracts going in, the public’s 401(k)s now riding a crypto-loaded balance sheet, and not a cent of the upside flowing back to the people who paid for the climb. On the Mall, $14 million of fresh blue paint bled algae within the week; it’s emblematic of what Trump actually runs on — toxic sludge that seeps through everything, equal parts greed and immorality. On Friday, we’ll find out how much Trump is really handing Iran.

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