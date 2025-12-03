Ghislaine Maxwell will ask a federal court to release her from prison. Her lawyer filed a letter today in Manhattan federal court with no details about the grounds—only that Maxwell will file the habeas petition herself, without counsel.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 on sex trafficking conspiracy and related charges. She’s serving 20 years. A habeas petition challenges the conviction itself. If it succeeds, the conviction gets thrown out—and only then would a retrial be on the table.

Her lawyer is already gaming that out. He warned that releasing grand jury materials now would create “undue prejudice so severe” it would make a fair retrial impossible if her petition succeeds. That’s a long-range argument for someone who hasn’t even filed yet.

The timeline: Two months ago, DOJ officials informed Trump his name appears in sealed Epstein files. Months before that, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche—Trump’s former defense lawyer—interviewed Maxwell over two days. Recently, she was transferred to a minimum-security camp in Texas.

Now the habeas filing.