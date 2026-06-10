She flew Epstein’s plane at 17. She knew Melania. A single phone call put her on a flight out of the country. Now she talks — for the first time, live. Amanda Ungaro, unfiltered, with Zev Shalev. Thursday, June 11 · 7 PM ET · narativ.org

👀 STORIES TO WATCH

⛽ THE WAR COMES HOME AT THE PUMP

The war Trump is fighting abroad showed up on the price tag this morning. Consumer prices rose more than sixty percent of the jump came from energy, with gasoline up 40.5% over the year. That isn’t the market misfiring; it’s the Strait of Hormuz, the blockade Trump calls the most successful in naval history, billed straight back to the voter who fills up on the way to work. He brags about choking Iran’s economy and leaves out that the same squeeze runs through every American supply chain. Core inflation held cooler at 2.9%, which tells you this is a supply shock he created — not demand he can pin on anyone else. The Fed meets next week with. a new chairman with no clean move: cut and feed the fire, or hold and choke the economy he needs through the midterms. Watch the pump all summer — every day the Strait stays contested, the number he printed this morning gets harder to walk back.

🎙️ GROF, GATES AND UNGARO

Bill Gates sits for a closed-door House Oversight interview today — the richest name yet to answer for the friendship — a day after Epstein’s assistant of eighteen years, Lesley Groff, told the same committee she placed calls between Epstein and Trump about once a quarter, against twenty years of “we fell out.”

Thursday, Amanda Ungaro takes the chair on Narativ Live: the model who flew Epstein’s plane at seventeen and was deported to Brazil after a call from Trump’s envoy Paolo Zampolli.

💥 THE IRAN WAR AD INFINITUM

The truce that held 24 days collapsed overnight. Hours after a US Apache went down over Hormuz Monday night, Trump struck southern Iran — and by morning the IRGC had hit the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and US bases in Kuwait and Jordan, claiming twenty-one targets. Tehran says it’s done negotiating; Trump says Iran “will pay the price.” Seal the Strait and the war stops being Iran’s problem and becomes everyone’s — starting with the number in story one.

🕵️ CONGRESS WON’T TRUST TRUMP’S TOP SPY

Trump’s surveillance power dies Friday, and he pulled the plug himself. Naming Bill Pulte — a housing regulator with no intelligence background who’s been firing criminal referrals at Trump’s enemies — as acting spy chief handed Democrats the reason to let Section 702 lapse. The warrantless program he wants expires because he couldn’t resist putting a loyalist over it.

🚐 ICE SURGES IN NEW YORK AND LA

The one lever he fully controls got locked in through the term: the House cleared $70 billion for ICE and Border Patrol 214–212, Trump signs today, and the money runs on past any Congress that might switch it off. Watch New York and LA as Trump surges ICE in those cities.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

The bills for electing Trump are coming due, all at once. On top of 4% inflation at the pump and in the grocery aisle, taxpayers are about to foot the rumored $300 BN reparation bill to Iran. Another $315 Billion is being blown repatriation - the American Immigration Council pegs a full deportation near $315 billion. The peace deal he sold came down with that Apache over Hormuz. The Epstein files won’t stop singing, and the song is Trump-Epstein — his own people, under oath. Next it moves to the streets: fund an ICE surge and LA and New York, the cities that rose a year ago, are where it breaks first. Pick any promise and it’s collapsing on schedule.

Today we expose what lay beneath Zorro Ranch and tomorrow we sit down with Amanda Ungaro.

📖 WATCH THIS ON NARATIV

📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

FiveStack — Wednesday 3 PM ET, with Dean Blundell. TOP 5 BREAKING NEWS

SPECIAL REPORT: Wednesday at 7 PM Beneath Zorro Ranch with The Rock of Talk - Eddy Aragon

SPECIAL REPORT: Thursday 7 PM ET. Amanda Ungaro In Her First Live Interview

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