Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Phillips's avatar
Sarah Phillips
4h

Great as always Zev!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jean A. Austin-Long's avatar
Jean A. Austin-Long
3h

Cannon needs to go. She is one of those enabling Trump that will pay the price when America gets rid of Trump. Jack Smith is a hero. We need to get those files so America can read them.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture