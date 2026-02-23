1. 🚨 EPSTEIN’S NETWORK IS FALLING

British police arrested Lord Peter Mandelson today — led from his London home in handcuffs on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The charge: leaking sensitive government documents to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as Gordon Brown’s business secretary. Police raided his mansion near Regent’s Park and a second property in Wiltshire. Files show Mandelson shared plans for a multibillion-pound EU bailout, details of Brown’s resignation, and potential government land sales with Epstein. The disgraced financier allegedly sent Mandelson £56,000 and £10,000 to his husband. This comes four days after police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — the former Duke of York — on the same charge: leaking confidential information to Epstein while working as Britain’s trade envoy. Andrew was questioned for 11 hours. Two senior British officials, both feeding state secrets to a convicted pedophile and suspected intelligence operative. Gordon Brown called it “a betrayal of everything we stand for as a country.” The offense carries life in prison. Tuesday night, Epstein survivors sit in the U.S. Capitol gallery as Trump addresses Congress. Democrats invited at least 10 survivors, including Virginia Giuffre’s family and a Republican victim who retracted her Trump vote. On both sides of the Atlantic, the walls are closing in.

2. 💣 EL MENCHO DEAD, MEXICO ON FIRE

Mexican special forces killed “El Mencho” — leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — after U.S. intelligence helped track him through a romantic partner to a small town called Tapalpa. At least 62 dead in the retaliation: 25 National Guard soldiers, 34 cartel members, a pregnant woman caught in crossfire. Seventy arrested. Vehicles torched across a dozen states. Puerto Vallarta locked down — tourists mobbing grocery stores, cruise ships diverted, flights canceled. Mexico’s defense secretary wept on national television. But El Mencho built a $50 billion empire. Someone will fight to inherit it. This is the start of a succession war less than four months before Mexico co-hosts the World Cup.

3. ⚖️ CANNON BURIES SMITH REPORT

Judge Aileen Cannon blocked public release of Jack Smith’s classified-documents report today. The evidence that Trump illegally retained defense secrets so sensitive that senior national security officials were kept in the dark — buried. Cannon called Smith’s investigation “a brazen stratagem.” The same judge who dismissed 40 federal counts on unprecedented grounds now seals the proof. First Amendment groups are appealing to the 11th Circuit. Tuesday night Trump addresses Congress as if none of this exists.

4. 💰 BINANCE FUNNELED $1.7B TO IRAN

The New York Times reports today that Binance internal investigators found $1.7 billion flowed to Iranian entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards Corps — a designated terrorist organization. When investigators flagged it, Binance fired or suspended at least four of them. Trump pardoned Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Trump’s family crypto venture does business with Binance. Zhao was at Mar-a-Lago this month. Binance reports to DOJ on February 25. Trump prepares military strikes against Iran while his business partner’s platform funded Iran’s terror army.

5. 🌨️ BLIZZARD BURIES THE NORTHEAST

Bomb cyclone. Two feet of snow. Forty million under blizzard warnings. Eight states of emergency. Nearly 600,000 without power. Ninety percent of flights canceled at major airports. The Senate postponed today’s DHS funding vote — TSA, FEMA, and Coast Guard workers stay furloughed another week.

THE PATTERN

An historic storm causes chaos in the Northeast, but it pales in comparison to the Epstein storm that is moving its way across the Atlantic, having forced the arrest of a prince and the former ambassador to Washington. The crimes were not related to sex but to espionage— for feeding state secrets to Jeffrey Epstein. We are the only ones asking the question that should be on everyone’s lips.

“What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Meanwhile, a federal judge is burying the evidence of the president’s crimes, and a crypto exchange he’s pardoned and partnered with funneled $1.7 billion to Iranian terrorists. A cartel succession war is erupting across Mexico. The Epstein network is being dismantled in real time. The president was a part of it— and he remains in office, for now.

See you at 3 p.m. for extended analysis.

Share

📺 TODAY’S SHOWS

3 PM ET — THE FIVESTACK with Dean Blundell & Zev Shalev Top 5 stories of the day

7 PM ET — EPSTEIN SPECIAL: THE WALLS CLOSE IN Mandelson arrested. Andrew arrested. Survivors at SOTU. The network unravels — live analysis.