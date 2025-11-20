The last time the president signed something for Jeffrey Epstein, it was his illustrated contribution to his former best friend’s 50th birthday book. Tonight, Trump signed legislation which bears Epstein’s name and poses the most immediate threat to the president himself.

Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act in a humiliating act of surrender, backing down after months of historic stonewalling, requiring the Justice Department to release all unclassified records related to Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days.

The bill passed the House 427-1 and the Senate 96-1 in what was essentially a vote of no confidence in his leadership. The stunning rebuke took away one of Trump’s last lines of defense —the Senate. Now he has one last move which involves convincing America that there’s something new to investigate: Democrats.

We all glimpsed the rollout of that campaign this morning with Attorney General Pam Bondi—who previously declared “case closed” on Epstein—stammering through a response to a simple question by nervously repeating the word “information” 5 times in her first sentence.

The Loophole

Watching Bondi navigate a tight loophole created by the president is edifying. Before signing, Trump instructed Bondi to investigate Epstein’s Democratic contacts. The law he signed allows the DOJ to withhold records related to “active federal investigations.” Trump created these investigations to trigger the exemption. Fortunately, they’re into Democrats like Bill Clinton and Larry Summers, so we can expect transparency into everyone else like Trump himself? Bondi won’t say referring the question to her deputy - who looked alarmed at the prospect of answering it without incriminating himself.

Narativ Obtains Inventory of FBI Files

And just as this unfolds, someone left an inventory of the FBI’s evidence in my inbox which not only confirms your worst fears about Epstein’s underage rape and blackmail factory, but it also paints a curious portrait of the intense effort to surveil and locate Ghislaine Maxwell following Epstein’s death - led by none other than Trump’s former AG Bill Barr.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested July 6, 2019, under Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr. FBI agents executed search warrants on Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, Little St. James island, and other properties. The 151-item evidence inventory shows what they seized. Every computer, every wiretap, every charging decision happened under Trump’s Justice Department.

The evidence—originally revealed in February but largely ignored— includes industrial scale surveillance video, cds, and photos, four massage tables, and various sex toys used for abuse. In the hours after Epstein’s arrest, they broke open his Manhattan safe and found $70,000 in cash, 48 loose diamond stones as large as 2.38 carats, and a large diamond ring alongside CDs and hard drives containing thousands of images - and an Austrian passport with Epstein’s image but someone else’s name.