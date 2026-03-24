Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Kristina's avatar
Kristina
2h

Zev, you are worth every penny! , I open my email to truth bombs💣💣💣🤯

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Karen Brownfield's avatar
Karen Brownfield
2h

Viva la France 🇫🇷. Not us

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