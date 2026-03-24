BREAKING: French police raided the Paris headquarters of Edmond de Rothschild bank as part of the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking and money laundering investigation. A former bank employee’s name appeared in 200+ documents including emails sent directly to Epstein. Every country is investigating the Epstein network — except the United States, which is firing the agents who would. Developing story. More to follow.

1. TACO TUESDAY

MORE than 400 TSA officers have quit. Callout rates hit 55% at Houston Hobby. Security lines stretch past four hours. Some airports may close entirely. Six weeks into the DHS shutdown — triggered when ICE agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minnesota — the federal government has stopped protecting American air travel. Trump’s response: deploy armed ICE agents to 14 airports, not to screen passengers, but to stand at entrances. The same agency that caused the shutdown is now the face of the solution. Senate Republicans emerged from the White House Monday night discussing a deal to fund DHS without ICE’s deportation arm — kicking that money to reconciliation later. Democrats haven’t signed off. Schumer wants restrictions on warrants and masks. Thune won’t give them. Meanwhile, Americans are stranded, TSA workers can’t afford gas or childcare, and the president is using a crisis he manufactured to normalize armed immigration agents in civilian airports.

2. HIGH TREASON IN IRAN

Someone knew. At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, 15 minutes before Trump posted on Truth Social that he was halting strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure, $580 million in oil and stock futures moved in a single burst. Oil dropped 11%. Stocks ripped 2.5%. The trade was already placed. As Krugman wrote in “Treason in the Futures Markets”: somebody close to Trump knew what he was about to do and exploited it. But this isn’t one trade — it’s the architecture. Trump started a war that bottled up one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, spiking prices. Then he lifted sanctions on Russian oil so Putin could fill the gap — Russia earned $7 billion in the first two weeks of March alone.

Now the New York Times reports Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pushing Trump to continue the war, seize Kharg Island with ground troops, and destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure entirely. Qatar has pulled out of mediation. Every escalation, every de-escalation, every Truth Social post is a market event. American soldiers and Iranian civilians are dying so Vladimir Putin can fund his war machine against Ukraine. Russia has commandeered the United States military in the service of its own imperial ambitions. That is the definition of treason.

3. LUTNICK: THE RUSSIAN FRONT

NARATIV’S investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has revealed the man running U.S. trade policy is sitting on top of what two FBI whistleblowers independently flagged as a Russian money laundering operation. An FBI analyst screening Lutnick in January 2025 found flags in both a money laundering case and the primary Epstein investigation. A second whistleblower alleged Cantor Fitzgerald’s compliance officer uncovered fraud, Ponzi schemes, and a trail linking Lutnick to Russian hedge funds. Tonight, the third Narativ exposé drops — connecting more of the network. Lutnick volunteered to testify on his Epstein ties. He should be careful what he wishes for.

4. SCOTUS TARGETS MAIL BALLOTS



The Supreme Court’s conservative majority spent two hours yesterday signaling it will strike down state laws allowing mail-in ballots received after Election Day. Fourteen states and DC have grace periods. A ruling by June rewrites the rules for November’s midterms. Hundreds of thousands of ballots could go uncounted.

5. FIRED FBI AGENTS SUE PATEL

Two agents terminated from the Arctic Frost election investigation filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were fired solely for investigating Trump — the latest challenge to Kash Patel’s purge of 300 national security agents while the U.S. is at war.

THE PATTERN

Armed agents in airports. Insider trading on war. A Commerce Secretary flagged for Russian money laundering. A Supreme Court dismantling mail voting. An FBI purged of anyone who investigated the president. This is one operation running on five fronts: control movement, rig markets, launder money, suppress votes, eliminate oversight. MBS pushes Trump to escalate so oil prices spike. Russia fills the gap. Someone close to Trump trades on the swings. And every American institution that could expose it — TSA, FBI, VOA, the courts — is being gutted, captured, or defunded simultaneously. The Iran war is the engine. Russia is the beneficiary. The treason is the point.

LIVE AT 3 PM ET WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

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