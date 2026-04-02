Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie in CA's avatar
Leslie in CA
3d

What does this mean for her April 14 deposition?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Mike Harkreader's avatar
Mike Harkreader
3d

This has gone way past the weaponization of the Department of Justice, an accusation that MAGA pounded Joe Biden with daily. Republican Congressional cowards must pay for this, first at the polls and then for those who engaged in insider trading and other illegal issues need to go to trial.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture