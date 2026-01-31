The Justice Department just released over 3 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein files. Buried in the dump: documentary proof that the two men who funded Trump’s return to power - Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Elon Musk - both lied about their relationships with the convicted sex trafficker.

Lutnick brought his wife and four children to Epstein’s Island for Christmas 2012.

Musk asked about “the wildest party on your island.”

Lutnick now controls the most sensitive portfolios in American foreign policy: Ukraine. Israel. China. Russia. Musk was Trump’s key donor and ran voter manipulation campaigns to help elect Trump.

And both are closely connected to Vladimir Putin.

THE PUBLIC RECORD: LUTNICK’S OCTOBER 2025 STATEMENT

The Story Lutnick Told

October 2025. Howard Lutnick is fighting for Senate confirmation as Commerce Secretary.

He goes on the New York Post podcast. Tells a story about his former neighbor Jeffrey Epstein.

The year was 2005. Lutnick and his wife had just moved next door to Epstein’s East 71st Street townhouse. Epstein invited them over. Showed them around.

Then the massage room.

“How often do you get a massage?” Lutnick asked.

“Every day,” Epstein said. Then got close. “The right kind of massage.”

Lutnick says he and his wife walked out. Took “six to eight steps” back to their own house. Made a decision right there.

“I will never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.”

He called Epstein “gross.” Called him “the greatest blackmailer ever.” Said he assumed everything in that massage room was being filmed.

The relationship ended in 2005. Done. Over. Never again.

The Senate believed him. Confirmed him as Commerce Secretary three months ago.

What The Documents Show

The DOJ had the files during Lutnick’s confirmation hearing. They didn’t release them until today.

December 23, 2012 - seven years after “never again”:

Lutnick’s wife Allison emails Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff. The Lutnicks are heading to Little St. James from St. Thomas. They need to know where to anchor the yacht.

They’re bringing their four children. Another family. Coming for lunch with Jeffrey Epstein.

December 24, 2012:

Email to Lutnick from someone writing for Epstein: “Nice seeing you.”

The visit happened.

October 3, 2013:

Epstein emails his accountant Richard Kahn. Attaches “the resume of Lutnick nanny.” Says he’s “trying to arrange a time via Peter for you to meet her.”

Why is Epstein’s accountant interviewing the Lutnick family’s childcare provider?

November 2015:

Lutnick invites Epstein to a Hillary Clinton fundraiser. At Cantor Fitzgerald. Lutnick’s own company.

Ten years after the massage room. Three years after Epstein’s conviction.

2017:

Emails between Lutnick and Epstein about construction on a building across the street from both their townhouses. Still neighbors. Still talking.

2018:

Epstein contributes to a philanthropic dinner honoring Howard Lutnick.

Thirteen years after “never again.”

When He Got Caught

The New York Times called Lutnick this afternoon. Asked about the documents.

“I spent zero time with him,” Lutnick said. Then hung up.

The Commerce Department released a statement: Lutnick had “limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife.”

The documents show his wife emailing about bringing their children to the island. Show thirteen years of contact. Show business arrangements. Show a relationship that never ended.

Lutnick lied under oath during confirmation. The DOJ had proof. They held the files for three months.