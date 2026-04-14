👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🇨🇳 🇷🇺 CHINESE SHIPS WILL DEFY TRUMP’S BLOCKADE — LAVROV FLIES TO BEIJING TODAY

China’s Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun warned the United States this morning “do not meddle in our affairs,” declaring that Chinese vessels will keep moving through the Strait of Hormuz and that Beijing will honor its trade and energy agreements with Iran regardless of Trump’s blockade. China’s Foreign Ministry simultaneously called the blockade “dangerous and irresponsible,” stating that “Chinese ships continue to move in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz” — a direct public announcement that China intends to violate Trump’s order. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed in Beijing TODAY for emergency coordination meetings on the Hormuz crisis, with Beijing and Moscow moving in lockstep to oppose the blockade and support a diplomatic framework more favorable to Iran. Xi Jinping issued a four-point de-escalation proposal today and denied the US intelligence claim that China is preparing to ship MANPADs to Iran, calling it “entirely fabricated” — and warned that if Washington uses those allegations to impose new tariffs on China, Beijing will retaliate. Trump now faces the decision that breaks the blockade or breaks the world: enforce it against Chinese vessels and trigger a direct confrontation with a nuclear-armed superpower, or let China sail through freely and watch the blockade become a fiction by Wednesday.

🇱🇧 ISRAEL BOMBS LEBANON HOURS BEFORE HISTORIC TALKS START

Israeli forces struck two southern Lebanese cities this morning — hours before Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors were set to sit down at the State Department at 11 AM ET, the first direct talks between the two countries since 1993, mediated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Hezbollah’s leader declared the talks “futile” yesterday and vowed to “stay on the battlefield until our last breath,” while a new poll shows 80% of Israeli Jews say Israel should keep fighting regardless of any Iran deal. Lebanon wants a ceasefire as the precondition for any negotiation; Israel refuses to discuss one — so the first direct engagement in 33 years begins with bombs falling and the two sides arguing about whether a ceasefire is even on the table. If the talks collapse today, the Lebanon front formally detaches from the Iran ceasefire framework — and with the ceasefire expiring April 21, that could pull the entire truce down with it.

🇬🇧 🏛️ NATO AND THE SENATE BOTH MOVE AGAINST TRUMP THIS WEEK

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Macron announced TODAY they will co-host a leaders’ summit THIS WEEK — drawing 30 countries including Gulf states and India — to build a rival international framework to reopen the Strait without Trump’s blockade, with Starmer declaring “whatever the pressure, we’re not getting dragged into the war.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer simultaneously confirmed Senate Democrats will force a war powers vote THIS WEEK, with six new senators filing resolutions of disapproval, bringing more than a dozen lawmakers on record demanding congressional authorization for a war now in its seventh week.

✝️ POPE LEO HOLDS MASS IN ALGERIA — “I HAVE NO FEAR” — DAY 2

Pope Leo XIV celebrated a historic open-air Mass in Algiers this morning — his first international stop as pontiff — and again told reporters “I have no fear of the Trump administration,” repeating his Gospel call: “Blessed are the peacemakers.” Conservative Catholic Bishop Robert Barron called Trump’s Sunday tirade “entirely inappropriate and disrespectful,” and the AI-generated image of Trump as Jesus Christ was quietly deleted from Truth Social after bishops across the political spectrum condemned it.

🇨🇦 CARNEY SEALS ANTI TRUMP MAJORITY

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney completed his majority Monday night — winning all three special elections and having lured five opposition MPs across the floor over eight months — locking his government in power until 2030. He addresses his Liberal Party convention THIS WEEKEND in Montreal with an explicit mandate to make Canada economically independent of the United States.

🗳️ TRUMP’S WAR MAY COST REPUBLICANS THE SENATE

Cook shifted four Senate races toward Democrats Monday — NC and GA to lean Democrat, OH to toss-up — driven by Trump’s Iran war approval collapse, landing the same week as Schumer’s war powers vote and the same day Swalwell and Gonzales both resigned, shrinking the House from both ends at once.

🎯 THE PATTERN

We are witnessing the balance of the power shift in real time. Trump’s acts of performative “strength” are bolstering his opponents, and the end result will mean a weak and feckless United States at odds with the globe. China’s defiance of Trump’s blockade will reduce its effectiveness to minimal. France and the UK’s bold move to build a rival maritime framework outside of NATO, while Carney consolidates power in Canada with an anti-Trump mandate. At home, Republicans now face losing the Senate and the leader of 1.4 billion Catholics— an American pope usurps US presidential moral authority.

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