💣 GIANT WITH A LIMP

The Iran war just stopped being a Middle East story. China’s foreign-policy class is reading the Pentagon’s munitions ledgers and saying out loud what Washington will not admit. Half of America’s long-range stealth cruise missiles — gone. Ten times the annual Tomahawk buy — fired. Twenty-four MQ-9 Reapers down. The war crossed $1.8 billion a day, more per day than Iraq or Afghanistan ever cost, and it is in its third month. Then The Washington Post pulled the satellite photos: Iran has hit far more U.S. bases than the Pentagon admitted. Hu Xijin called America “a giant with a limp.” Retired colonel Yue Gang said Trump can no longer project arrogance. The contractors who would replace the missiles cannot build them at war pace. Trump meets Xi in Beijing next week, claiming the ceasefire is “intact” — hours after Iranian strikes resumed and U.S. forces fired back overnight. Beijing is no longer asking whether America can defend Taiwan. It is calculating when.

🎖️ TRUMP IS JUICING THE JOBS MARKET

April hiring held — 115,000, double the 67,000 forecast, unemployment at 4.3 percent. On the surface, the labor market is doing its job. Underneath, three numbers are moving the other way. Total federal debt has now passed total U.S. economic output, a line crossed only briefly during the pandemic and after World War II. The Labor Department itself flagged the Iran-war drag is “only beginning to emerge.” And the Trump family — sitting on $11.6 billion in crypto holdings and $800 million in crypto sales last year — has spent the same months gutting the rules that protect ordinary investors. The hiring number is real. So is everything below it.

⚖️ THE OIL CLIFF IS COMING

Brent crude crossed $100 again Friday. Gas at the pump sits over $4 a gallon, and analysts from Exxon to the World Bank forecast another leg up if the Strait of Hormuz stays shut into June. President Biden’s former Iran advisor, Amos Hochstein, says the cliff will be here by the end of the month. Even if Trump signs a deal next week, wartime prices stick — refiners and shippers do not reset overnight. The bill arrives in American driveways this summer.

📉 TARIFF WALL CRUMBLES AGAIN

The only economic boost on the horizon is the fall of Trump’s tariff policy. A federal trade court struck down Trump’s 10 percent backup tariffs Thursday — the second Supreme Court-loss workaround killed within ninety days.

🌍 PARIS CHARGES MUSK

American tech titans used to be considered untouchable in Europe, but as US power wanes, the prospects for prosecution increase. French prosecutors moved Thursday to charge Elon Musk and X with complicity in child sexual abuse imagery, Holocaust denial via Grok, deepfakes, and election interference. Trump’s Justice Department told Paris it will not cooperate.

🎯 THE PATTERN

American power is running on empty. The military is short on missiles. The Treasury is short on slack. The consumer is short on dollars. The trade agenda is short on legal cover. And the richest man in the America is wanted in France. China is weighing its next move, and staring directly at Taiwan.

SEE YOU AT 3 PM FOR THE FIVESTACK FRIDAY

Share