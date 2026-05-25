Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Eliza Bethany's avatar
Eliza Bethany
8h

An aside here; I've tried to find the post where you show the 3-D web or map of the Epstein et al syndicate with all its nodes of connections. You were able to manipulate it by centering different characters. It looked a little like an astronomy map. The web felt like an atmospheric amoeba, a growing goo of oil spreading over the earth. It was very powerful and I want to be able to access it sometimes. All I've found is a stationary web that could have been the starting point. I'm hoping someone on here could direct me to it? Thanks!

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LaNita Jones's avatar
LaNita Jones
6h

I believe Siliceous ooze is in Wikipedia, perhaps under Diatoms or a link within diatoms.

But, I agree, vaguely remember the mapping you speak. It was a good one.

Ze’ev, yes please, where is that particular piece? Hard to keep up anymore with each piece.

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