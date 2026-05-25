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🤖 POPE LEO TO SILICON VALLEY: DISARM

When Anthropic - the makers of Claude - told Trump’s Pentagon it would not let its AI be turned loose on mass domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons, it was not just declining a contract — it was starting a war with the White House. The Pentagon had asked the company to sign an agreement clearing the Defense Department to use its AI “for all lawful purposes,” no exceptions; Anthropic drew the line.

Trump’s regime answered the way it answers everyone who tells it no. It branded Anthropic a national-security “supply chain risk” — a label built for hostile foreign suppliers, now a corporate blacklist stamped on an American firm — and on May 19 it walked into federal court to defend that designation rather than drop it. The contrast that explains the punishment sits one company over. OpenAI — the maker of ChatGPT, Claude’s chief rival — drew no such lines, and got the opposite of a blacklist: a deal placing ChatGPT on the desk of every federal worker in the country. Trump’s regime like everything he does rests on total devotion and complete loyalty, and AI is no different

And then, on Monday, the company gained an ally in Pope Leo XIV, who speaks for some 1.4 billion Catholics, and used his first encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas,” to demand that artificial intelligence be “disarmed” and to warn that autonomous weapons make war “more feasible and less subject to human control” — similar phrasing to Anthropic’s red line with the Pentagon. Anthropic co‑founder Christopher Olah joined the pope at the Vatican as he presented his encyclical.

This is not the pope’s first collision with Trump. He’s been a sharp critic on the immigration crackdown, and when Trump came after him for it, he answered that he has “no fear” of speaking out, but today’s AI announcement is not just the latest in a growing rift between the Vatican and Trump, it represents a break between humanity empowered by spirituality and an world governed by data and AI alone.

Narativ reported Trump’s holy war on this pope back in April, when he posted an AI image of himself as a healing Christ.

🕊️ TRUMP’S DEAL: OBAMA’S, BUT WORSE

For a decade, Trump’s signature foreign-policy line was that Barack Obama had signed the worst deal in history. Obama’s 2015 nuclear accord traded sanctions relief for hard, inspected limits on Iran’s program — capped enrichment, monitored centrifuges, a year of warning before Tehran could build a bomb. Trump tore it up in 2018 and called it a national humiliation. Look now at the deal taking shape on his watch. American and Iranian negotiators have agreed on the terms: a 60-day ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines and reopened, Iran free to sell its oil again, the U.S. blockade of its ports lifted — and the nuclear question, the entire point of Obama’s deal, demoted to a promise to negotiate later. Trump is handing Iran the prize Obama made it earn, and taking an IOU in return. Obama secured the limits without firing a shot; Trump bombed Iran first, and is now buying back a weaker version of the agreement he destroyed. The markets have already called it peace — crude fell more than five percent on Monday as tankers turned back toward Hormuz. The man who ran for a decade against the worst deal in history is closing one that gives away more, for less — and he is in no hurry to let anyone notice.

🗳️ GOP SENATOR COMPARES PAXTON TO JEFFREY DAHMER

On paper, Texas Republicans have an easy choice on Tuesday. John Cornyn is a four-term senator with a cash advantage and a record of winning statewide; Ken Paxton is an attorney general impeached in 2023, whose own wife filed for divorce citing adultery, and whom national Republicans openly warn would forfeit a seat the party should never lose. The easy choice is not the favored one. Paxton leads because Trump endorsed him on May 19 — and in a Republican primary that endorsement now outweighs electability, scandal, and the warnings of a candidate’s own colleagues. That is what Tuesday actually measures: not whether Paxton belongs in the Senate, but whether Trump’s voters will follow him even when he points them at the weaker man. Thom Tillis, the North Carolina senator who is retiring and no longer needs Trump’s goodwill, said it on CNN with the filter off: “To call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer suffering from an eating disorder.”

⚖️ ONE DECREE FROM ENDING BIRTHRIGHT

Before its term closes in a matter of weeks, the Supreme Court will decide Trump v. Barbara — whether a president can rewrite, by executive order, who is born American. The Fourteenth Amendment has answered that question since 1868, and a constitutional amendment is not supposed to be editable from the Oval Office. The case asks the Court to confirm that it still isn’t. A ruling for Trump would not so much change the law of citizenship as move the pen that writes it — from the Constitution to the president’s desk.

💸 TRUMP END RUNS THE TARIFF DECISION

The courts have ruled Trump’s ten-percent blanket tariff illegal, and the Treasury has started cutting the refund checks — $35.5 billion owed back to the importers who paid an unlawful tax. Now a federal appeals court paused that ruling, so the tariffs continue.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The signs were always there — the tech oligarchs seated in the inauguration's front row, the president's crypto side hustle, the nepotism and self-dealing that stopped being scandals and became the way the government runs. On Memorial Day, the country honors people who died for a republic this president no longer bothers to obey — a man who governs on the conviction that he, not the people of America, is in charge. Rising against that order is an unlikely figure: the new people's pope, Leo XIV, who has sided with Anthropic, the maker of Claude, against the regime's demand for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. Tomorrow the people get their turn — Texas decides whether Trump can install Ken Paxton, impeached and scandal-soaked, in a Senate seat over the four-term incumbent his own party pleaded with voters to keep. The lines are drawn for November: on one side, the corrupt order of Donald Trump — oligarchs, crypto, and an AI built to obey; on the other, the people, the AI that refused him, and the pope. We will see who wins at the polls. Day 491. That's why you need to know sooner.

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