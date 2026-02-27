1. 🔴 CLINTON IN THE CHAIR

Bill Clinton is in the chair in Chappaqua right now — first former president to testify before Congress in 40+ years. His opening statement: “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.” He’ll invoke memory loss repeatedly — “bound by my oath not to speculate, or to guess.” The real tell is what he preemptively defended: 27 flights on Epstein’s plane, 17 Epstein visits to the Clinton White House. Hillary punted a dozen questions to him yesterday during her six hours, including everything about the Clinton Global Initiative’s Epstein ties. Meanwhile, dozens of FBI interview records about a woman who accused Trump of sexually assaulting her at age 13 are confirmed missing from the DOJ’s Epstein file release. The FBI interviewed her four times in 2019. Three summaries vanished. Republican Chairman Comer joined Democrats demanding answers. One president testifies. The other president’s DOJ scrubs his files.

2. 💰 EPSTEIN’S GLOBAL UNRAVELING

Baroness Ariane de Rothschild is writing emergency letters to clients of her $175 billion Swiss bank after files revealed years of Epstein contact — including him urging her to “bring the girls” to his island. The board is now independently “monitoring the situation,” though no criminal investigation has been announced. Prince Andrew arrested February 19. Peter Mandelson arrested February 23. Three countries, three arrests, all from the same file release.

3. 🇮🇷 GET OUT OF ISRAEL TODAY

Ambassador Huckabee emailed U.S. embassy staff in Jerusalem this morning: if you want to leave Israel, “you should do so TODAY.” Authorized departure — government-funded evacuation for nonessential personnel and families. KLM suspended flights. Britain pulled diplomats from Iran. Australia evacuated families from five Middle Eastern countries. Six hours of U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva Thursday ended without a deal or collapse. Witkoff and Kushner have gone silent. Trump is weighing targeted strikes on Iranian nuclear sites — with regime change as the fallback. The region is one decision away from a major war.

4. 🤖 AI, NUKES, AND SURVEILLANCE

Defense Secretary Hegseth gave Anthropic until 5:01 PM today to remove safeguards against mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons — or face the Defense Production Act. Anthropic refused. The Pentagon is threatening to seize an American company’s technology using wartime powers and blacklist it simultaneously. The real flashpoint: officials posed a hypothetical nuclear ICBM scenario and demanded AI be allowed to autonomously engage. In war games at King’s College London, every major AI model quickly favored launching nuclear warheads. The administration wants AI with no guardrails the same week it’s preparing to strike Iran.

5. 📺 CNN’S UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Netflix pulled out of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal. David Ellison — Trump ally, CBS News revamper, Bari Weiss patron — is about to own CNN.

THE PATTERN

A former president testifies under oath while the sitting president’s DOJ scrubs files containing abuse allegations against him. A Swiss banking dynasty scrambles as allied nations arrest powerful men from the same file release. The U.S. evacuates embassy staff as it prepares to strike Iran. The Pentagon demands AI without guardrails. And the last major independent cable news network is about to be absorbed by a Trump ally. The infrastructure of accountability — legal, financial, military, technological, journalistic — is being contested on every front simultaneously.

