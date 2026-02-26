1. 🔒 BOEBERT LEAKS PHOTO

Hillary Clinton sat for her videotaped deposition in Chappaqua today. Bill follows tomorrow. Clinton demanded the hearing be public — “If you want this fight, let’s have it in public” — but Chairman Comer refused. Now we know why he wanted closed doors: so Republicans could control the leaks. Rep. Lauren Boebert passed a photo from inside the deposition to conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who posted it online. The hearing was paused. Committee rules prohibit outside press or photography during depositions — but Boebert did it anyway. This is the game: keep Clinton off camera, then weaponize the images. Clinton said what everyone expected: “I had no idea about their criminal activities.” But the Epstein files contain 5,400 mentions of Donald Trump. The DOJ withheld FBI interviews with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse when she was thirteen. The man with the most mentions in 3 million pages isn’t under oath — he’s in the Oval Office. New Narativ analysis published today reveals the financial architecture underneath the Trump-Epstein friendship: the same Rothschild dynasty that endorsed Epstein in 1987 saved Trump from bankruptcy in 1990. Same banks. Same network. Commerce went from Rothschild’s man Wilbur Ross to Epstein’s man Howard Lutnick. The committee is asking the Clintons about donations. They should be asking about the network.

2. 📄 DEMS: DOJ RUNNING A COVER-UP

House Oversight Democrats announced today they’re opening a parallel investigation into the DOJ’s withholding of Epstein files related to Trump. Rep. Robert Garcia confirmed after reviewing unredacted evidence logs that the DOJ “appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews” with a survivor who accused Trump of sexual assault as a minor. Garcia demanded AG Pam Bondi explain why 50+ pages are missing and called it a “White House cover-up.” The DOJ responded it will “review, make any corrections, and republish.” They got caught.

3. 🚨 TRUMP PLANS ELECTION EMERGENCY

Washington Post exclusive today: Pro-Trump activists coordinating with the White House are circulating a 17-page draft executive order claiming China interfered in 2020 as grounds to declare a national emergency over voting. The emergency would let the president ban mail ballots and voting machines by executive fiat. The SAVE Act died in the Senate. This is Plan B — seize control of elections before November.

4. 📉 TRUMP JUICING THE ECONOMY

Mortgage rates fell below 6% for the first time in three years. Trump took credit at the State of the Union. What he didn’t mention: he ordered Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to buy $200 billion in mortgage-backed bonds. The housing market is still frozen. But the number looks good on TV before midterms.

5. 🌍 ARMED CUBANS SHOT OFF COAST

Cuban forces killed four aboard a Florida-registered speedboat carrying ten armed Cuban nationals. Assault rifles, body armor, Molotov cocktails seized. Rubio says the U.S. will investigate.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The Clintons testify while Trump hides behind DOJ. Fifty pages of FBI interviews vanish — Democrats finally call it a cover-up. While Congress interrogates the wrong people, Trump’s allies draft an executive order to seize elections and pump $200 billion into mortgage markets to manufacture a recovery. Bury the files, control the vote, juice the economy. Everything else is distraction.

LIVE TODAY

3PM THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL

7PM THE EPSTEIN NETWORK WITH LEV PARNAS

Share