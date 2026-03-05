1. 💣 BONDI SUBPOENAED, TRUMP NEXT

Five Republicans broke ranks. The House Oversight Committee voted 24-19 to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi over Epstein files the DOJ is hiding — including FBI interview summaries alleging Trump sexually abused a minor in the 1980s. Mace, Boebert, Perry, Burchett, Cloud all crossed over. That’s not a leak. That’s a crack in the wall. Meanwhile, House Democrats are openly planning to subpoena Trump himself after the midterms, along with impeachment proceedings against Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The DOJ’s haphazard redactions — which exposed victims’ intimate details and included nude photographs — turned even Republican allies into accusers. The accountability machine is warming up. November is the accelerant.

2. 🎖️ KURDS: THE GROUND WAR BEGINS

Forget the airstrikes. The real escalation is happening on the ground. Trump personally called Kurdish leaders this week and told them to pick a side — America and Israel, or Iran. The CIA is arming Iranian Kurdish groups. Israel has been systematically bombing IRGC positions in western Iran to clear the path. Kurdish fighters are mobilizing in Iraq for a ground offensive into western Iran. This is the Syria playbook in reverse — the same Kurds the U.S. abandoned in Syria months ago are now being asked to start a civil war inside Iran. Sen. Blumenthal called it out: “the hypocrisy of pulling the rug out from under the Kurds in Syria and then asking them to fight again.” Five days ago this was an air campaign. Now it’s regime change by proxy.

3. ⚖️ “DON’T RELY ON US”

That’s the actual State Department hotline message to Americans stranded in a war zone the administration just created. Over a million U.S. citizens in the Middle East. Only 9,000 have gotten out. Airspace closures ground evacuation flights mid-route. The government started a war and can’t protect its own people.

4. 📉 GAS JUST GETTING STARTED

National average jumped from $2.94 to $3.19 in three days — largest spike in three years. Strait of Hormuz closed. Saudi oil facility damaged. Brent crude up 15%. Amazon’s Bahrain data center offline. Every American is about to feel this war at the pump, and we’re five days in.

5. 🌍 HOUSE VOTES ON WAR TOMORROW

The Senate killed the war powers resolution 47-53. Tomorrow morning, the House takes its shot. But what are they even voting on? Mark Warner says war goals changed “four or five times.” It started as nukes. Now it’s a Kurdish ground invasion. Congress votes tomorrow on an air campaign that’s already become something else entirely.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The Epstein subpoena and the Kurdish ground offensive are the same story told two ways. An administration that operates without authorization — covering up files it was supposed to release, launching a war it never got permission for, now arming proxy forces for regime change while Congress scrambles to catch up. Five Republicans broke ranks on Epstein. Tomorrow the House votes on a war that already escalated past what anyone authorized. Trump abandoned the Kurds in Syria. Now he’s calling them personally, asking them to invade Iran. The pattern isn’t chaos. It’s impunity. And the question for tomorrow’s vote is whether Congress has any power left to stop it.

🔴 WATCH LIVE TODAY

2 PM ET — LIVE with Wajahat Ali & Ellie Leonard

3 PM ET — THE FIVESTACK with Dean Blundell & Zev Shalev