A recently published document from the Jeffrey Epstein investigative files contains disturbing revelations from a young woman whose coded and encrypted journal was discovered among the 3.5 million pages released by the Department of Justice on January 30.

The journal’s cover is a Sweet 16 card — meant for birthday wishes and teenage dreams. Inside are the words of a girl trapped in a nightmare with no hope of escape. Between the cut-and-pasted scrapbook of magazine headlines are her darkest secrets, written in code, about the men who held her captive — including one about Donald Trump.

Once decrypted, we discovered a haunting response to a news clipping regarding Ivana Trump’s divorce. In the clipping, Ivana is quoted as saying: “You came out of your divorce with dignity and pride, and that’s how I would like to come out of mine.”

The journal keeper wrote back with a stark, handwritten rebuttal:

“Does this lady know you can’t have any dignity if you’ve been with him? I know I have none. Only skittles.”

A Network Exposed

Because the journal was partially written in code, it provides a rare list of names of alleged abusers—many of whom remain redacted in other parts of the public files. The author describes violent or threatening encounters with several high-profile individuals, including:

Leon Black: Former CEO of Apollo Global Management.

Joe Gibbs: Former Washington Redskins coach.

Dan Snyder: Former Washington Redskins owner.

Larry Summers: Former Harvard President.

George Mitchell: Former Senate Majority Leader (previously named by Virginia Giuffre).

Ted Leonsis & Steve Case: AOL executives.

Bob Goodlatte & Charles J. Colgan: Former Virginia lawmakers.

Joseph & Jill Robert: Noted financiers.

Prince Andrew

The diary adds weight to previous allegations involving underage victims. While the president has consistently denied all claims—stating he knew Epstein for 15 years but never participated in such activities—this journal is one of several documents in the DOJ trove that references his alleged presence at these events.

“The Stealer of Souls”

The journal also provides a chilling perspective on Ghislaine Maxwell, describing her as “THE SISTER” who is “ALWAYS IN CHARGE” but possesses “NO UNDERSTANDING.” The author concludes by calling Maxwell a “stealer of souls.”

One of the most graphic entries describes an assault by Leon Black at Epstein’s home:

“Even though Ghislaine said it was best to take me home because Mr. Black is so important for some reason over my health, there is going to be hell to pay. I ruined their trip and I am ‘dramatic’ when that fat fuck bit me! He threw me on the floor and got blood all over Jeffrey’s carpet and I am the issue? Who the fuck bites someone? Sick! No one is that important.”

Next Steps for the Investigation

While the diary has been corroborated by attorneys representing other victims, the identity of the journal keeper or keepers— there may have been several—remains unknown. These revelations come as Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to sit for a closed-door deposition before the House Oversight Committee this Monday. Her attorney has indicated she intends to plead the Fifth.

Despite the child-like drawings and cut-out newspaper headlines, the keeper encapsulates her captor and her predicament in very stark adult terms. “This is about control, power, and the special roles to fulfill.”

You can read the harrowing journal below— WARNING: The journal is graphic and may be triggering to some readers.

You can read more about this story at Ellie Leonard’s The Panicked Writer. This is part of an ongoing joint investigation between Ellie Leonard and myself, and we will continue to update you with details.