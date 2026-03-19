House Democrats walked out of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s closed-door briefing on the Epstein files Wednesday night, with Oversight Committee ranking member Robert Garcia calling it a “fake hearing” and accusing Bondi of perpetuating “this White House coverup of the Epstein files.”

The briefing before the House Oversight Committee was supposed to address the Justice Department’s handling of records related to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking investigations. Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared before the committee — but the session collapsed within thirty minutes.

Garcia said Bondi “refused, on multiple occasions, to commit to following the subpoena,” calling it “outrageous and infuriating.”

Rep. Maxwell Frost told reporters: “We want her under oath because we do not trust her.”

Rep. Yassamin Ansari posted a video statement: “We just walked out on Pam Bondi and her outrageous lies.”

When pressed on whether she would comply with the subpoena requiring a sworn deposition on April 14, Bondi repeated the same phrase she has used at every congressional appearance since February: “I will follow the law.”

The subpoena, issued by Committee Chairman James Comer, passed the committee on March 4 by a vote of 24 to 19, with five Republicans crossing party lines. Nancy Mace, who introduced the motion, said the Epstein case is “one of the greatest cover-ups in American history” and that “AG Bondi will testify about missing Epstein evidence. The videos, the audio, the documents the DOJ is hiding.” Tim Burchett, Lauren Boebert, Michael Cloud, and Scott Perry also voted yes.

Mace demanded answers about surveillance footage: “We want to know where all the audio and video footage is from all of the pinhole cameras at every Epstein property. What about the Lolita Express? Where is the footage?”

Comer dismissed the Democratic walkout as “premeditated” and a “political game.” Burchett called it “all staged.”

Rep. Summer Lee of Pennsylvania has introduced articles of impeachment against Bondi, charging defiance of subpoenas, perjury in congressional testimony, abuse of prosecutorial authority, and a cover-up that shields powerful individuals. Co-sponsors include Reps. Valerie Foushee, Dave Min, Rashida Tlaib, and Maxine Dexter.

Meanwhile, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ted Lieu have formally called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Bondi for perjury. In a letter to Deputy AG Blanche, they wrote: “As former prosecutors, we watched — along with millions of Americans — Attorney General Pam Bondi lie under oath before Congress.” The perjury accusation stems from Bondi’s February 11 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, where she stated under oath: “There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.” Donald Trump is referenced over 38,000 times in the Epstein files released to date. Goldman also revealed an unredacted file on the House floor showing that an Epstein attorney and a Trump attorney discussed the fact that Epstein was never asked to leave Mar-a-Lago — directly contradicting Trump’s longstanding claim that he banned Epstein from the resort in 2004.

Goldman and Lieu’s letter concluded: “We request that you immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate Attorney General Bondi for committing perjury. America cannot have a liar and a criminal as our top law enforcement officer.”