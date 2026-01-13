1. 💣 MURDER WITH IMPUNITY IS NOW POLICY

Four top prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division resigned last night in protest. The chief, principal deputy chief, deputy chief, and acting deputy chief all walked out after Harmeet Dhillon refused to investigate the ICE agent who killed Renee Good. This is the same unit that prosecuted the officers who murdered George Floyd and Tyre Nichols. For decades, this office has been America’s last line of accountability when federal agents kill. Dhillon—who retweeted posts justifying Good’s killing before any investigation—has now made clear: there will be none. The FBI isn’t investigating Agent Jonathan Ross. They’re investigating Good—looking for ties to “activist groups.” The message to every federal agent is unmistakable: shoot first, the DOJ has your back. Minnesota prosecutors say they can’t file state charges without evidence the FBI is now hoarding. This isn’t a cover-up. It’s the end of civil rights enforcement.

2. 🧊 GENERALS RESIST GREENLAND ORDERS

Trump has ordered Joint Special Operations Command to draw up invasion plans for Greenland, according to the Daily Mail. The joint chiefs are resisting—they believe it’s “crazy and illegal.” One diplomatic source: “It’s like dealing with a five-year-old.” Trump doubled down Sunday: “One way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.” Danish and Greenlandic envoys arrive in Washington this week for talks, but Denmark’s PM warns a U.S. attack would “end NATO.” After Venezuela, nobody’s laughing anymore.

3. ⚖️ CLINTONS DEFY CONGRESS

Bill Clinton didn’t show for his 10am Epstein deposition this morning. House Oversight is moving to contempt next week. The Clintons’ lawyer called the subpoenas “invalid and legally unenforceable”—the same subpoenas issued by unanimous bipartisan vote. Hillary is scheduled for tomorrow. Democrats boycotted today’s hearing entirely.

4. 🏛️ SCOTUS HEARS TRANS BANS

Supreme Court arguments underway right now on transgender athlete bans from Idaho and West Virginia. Twenty-seven states have similar laws waiting on this ruling. Sotomayor pressed hard on sex-based classification. A loss here sets precedent far beyond sports.

5. 🎯 SOMALI TEMPORARY STATUS TERMINATED

Announced this morning: Somalis must leave by March 17. Direct punishment of Minneapolis. Three thousand federal agents now occupy the Twin Cities.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH FORMER CPB OFFICER JENN BUDD

🎯 THE PATTERN

The DOJ resignations are the tell. When the unit that prosecuted cops who killed George Floyd walks out because leadership won’t even investigate an ICE agent who shot a mother in her car—that’s not dysfunction. That’s policy. Impunity is now institutional. The Greenland orders, the Clinton contempt theater, the SCOTUS case, the Somalia deportations—they’re all the same play: demonstrate that law constrains nothing. The generals call the Greenland plan “crazy and illegal.” The Civil Rights Division calls the Good cover-up unconscionable. The Clintons call the subpoenas unenforceable. Everyone’s right. And none of it matters. When accountability dies, everything becomes possible.

READ THE STORY OF HOW DONALD TRUMP AND JEFFREY EPSTEIN ‘PUMPED AND DUMPED’ THE US ECONOMY CAUSING THE 2008 CRASH

Share

The Narativ | narativ.org