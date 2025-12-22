🔴 CORRECTION

An earlier version of this newsletter incorrectly stated that the DOJ redacted Trump’s name from sexual abuse allegations in their December 2025 “Epstein Library” release. This was wrong. The document in question (Case 1:15-cv-07433) is from the Giuffre v. Maxwell CIVIL case and was court-unsealed in January 2024—not part of the DOJ’s criminal investigation files. We regret the error.

1. 📺 CBS SPIKES 60 MINUTES TORTURE EXPOSÉ HOURS BEFORE BROADCAST

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled a fully vetted 60 Minutes segment on torture at El Salvador’s CECOT prison—where Trump deported Venezuelan migrants—just hours before Sunday’s broadcast. Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi called it “corporate censorship” and “a political decision, not an editorial one.” The segment had been screened five times and cleared by CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices.

Human Rights Watch documented Venezuelans at CECOT beaten from the moment they arrived, shot with rubber pellets at point-blank range, confined to punishment cells called “the Island,” and told by the prison director: “You have arrived in hell. You will only leave in a coffin.” Many had legally applied for asylum in the US. Weiss objected to calling them “Venezuelan migrants” rather than “illegal immigrants.”

Paramount’s new owner David Ellison is currently seeking Trump’s approval for a hostile takeover of CNN’s parent company. His father Larry Ellison is a Trump adviser.

2. 🎖️ VENEZUELA BLOCKADE ESCALATES AS THIRD TANKER PURSUED

The US Coast Guard remains in “active pursuit” of the Bella 1, a sanctioned dark fleet tanker, marking the third vessel targeted in less than two weeks as Trump’s “total and complete blockade” of Venezuela intensifies. The pursuit follows Saturday’s seizure of the Centuries—a Panama-flagged tanker carrying 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude NOT on any US sanctions list. Senator Rand Paul called the seizures “a provocation and a prelude to war.” Maduro promised to “punish” the United States. Senator Lindsey Graham dismissed concerns Trump would break his promise to avoid new foreign conflicts, arguing Venezuela is “a narco-terrorist state” that must be confronted. The military buildup in Puerto Rico continues as Trump refuses to rule out a land invasion. War authorization from Congress is not being sought.

3. 💣 MOSCOW CAR BOMB SIGNALS UKRAINE ESCALATION AS PEACE TALKS STALL

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of Russia’s military training directorate, was killed this morning when a bomb detonated under his car in southern Moscow—the third senior Russian general assassinated in a year. Russian investigators immediately blamed Ukrainian special services. Putin was “immediately informed” through special channels and expects a full report from his envoy Kirill Dmitriev TODAY after weekend talks in Miami. While Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff called the Florida discussions “productive and constructive,” Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov dismissed amendments proposed by Ukraine and European allies, saying they “definitely do not improve the possibility of achieving long-term peace.” The car bomb—Ukraine’s signature retaliation against Russian commanders—signals Kyiv’s willingness to escalate even as diplomatic pressure mounts for a Christmas settlement.

4. 🌍 DENMARK SUMMONS US AMBASSADOR AFTER TRUMP NAMES GREENLAND “TAKEOVER” ENVOY

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen announced TODAY he will summon the US ambassador after Trump appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland—with Landry explicitly stating his goal is to “make Greenland part of the US.” Rasmussen called the appointment and Landry’s statements “totally unacceptable,” warning Washington to respect Denmark’s sovereignty. Greenland’s Prime Minister responded: “Greenland belongs to Greenlanders, and territorial integrity must be respected.” A January poll showed the vast majority of Greenland’s 57,000 residents want independence from Denmark—but not to join the United States. Trump has refused to rule out military force to acquire the territory.

The DOJ misses its legal deadline, posts files then deletes them, and offers no timeline for full compliance. CBS kills a torture exposé because the administration won't comment. The Coast Guard seizes ships without war authorization. A car bomb kills a Russian general hours before peace talks. Denmark summons our ambassador over territorial threats against a NATO ally. This isn't chaos—it's coordination. The machinery of accountability is being dismantled while we watch: the files that implicate power stay hidden, the journalism that documents crimes gets spiked, the violence that serves empire proceeds unchecked.

Narativ has been on the Epstein beat for six years.

The only news organization to successfully tie Epstein to intelligence operations. The first to identify the blackmail and influence operation at its core. The first to expose the financial crimes and market manipulation that drove the network. The first to connect Epstein and Trump to a multi-decade Russian operation to destabilize American capitalism.

