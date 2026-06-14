Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Daisy's avatar
Daisy
1h

This is totally criminal!! How can this be allowed?? Perhaps the system that made this possible needs an overhaul and some very necessary revision.

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
1h

Just ugh!

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