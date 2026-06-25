On June 12, SpaceX began trading on the public markets, and for the first time in human history a person was worth more than a trillion dollars. Elon Musk held the title for eleven days.

By June 23 the Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his fortune at $957 billion — under the line. The fall erased $363 billion from his peak of $1.32 trillion, most of it gone in a broad market selloff that drove SpaceX stock to roughly $154, a 31 percent drop from its high. Tesla slid with it.

The trillion was never cash. It was a number the market hung on two companies — one that had just opened its books to public shareholders for the first time, one that has been a referendum on Musk’s politics for two years. SpaceX rang the bell on June 12 at a valuation that briefly made Musk the richest human who has ever lived. Eleven trading days reminded everyone what “public” means: the number moves, and other people decide which way.