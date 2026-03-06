There is an image that stays with you.

September 13, 1993. The South Lawn of the White House. Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin standing in the sun, the two men whose peoples had been trying to kill each other for decades, and between them Bill Clinton — arms spread wide, ushering them together like a man who believed he was about to change the world. When their hands met, Rabin’s famously reluctant, Arafat’s famously eager, Clinton’s face broke into something that looked like genuine joy.

It was the defining image of his presidency. It was the moment that said: maybe this ends. Maybe a war that had seemed permanent could be stopped. The Oslo Accords had been negotiated in secret in Norway, and now they were being ratified on live television in front of a crowd that included most of the American foreign policy establishment and a watching world. For one afternoon in September, the impossible felt close.

We have been told the story of why it failed. Arafat walked away from Camp David in 2000. The Palestinians, the story goes, could not bring themselves to accept the final terms. No partner for peace. Clinton himself spent years defending that version of history, defending Ehud Barak’s offer, explaining why the Palestinian Authority simply would not close.

But now something is emerging from the sworn testimony of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and from the Epstein files, that asks a different question about those years between 1993 and 2000 — and specifically about the years between 1993 and 1995, when the Oslo framework was being built.

What if there was another thing happening there?

What if, even as Clinton stretched his arms wide on that South Lawn, an influence operation was already underway — working through Jeffrey Epstein, through access to the White House, through a network of money and compromise and carefully placed relationships — to ensure that the peace process Clinton was trying to build would never arrive at its destination?

That is the question this investigation asks. Not to relitigate Clinton. Not to provide ammunition for a right wing that has spent years weaponizing the Epstein file while protecting the very network it pretends to expose. But because understanding the architecture of what happened then is essential to understanding what we are living through now — a war in Gaza, an American president who arrived pre-aligned with the interests that sabotaged Oslo, and a geopolitical order built over forty years by the same union of forces.

A NOTE ON SOURCING:

On August 29, 2019 — nineteen days after Jeffrey Epstein died in federal custody — I recorded an interview with Ari Ben-Menashe, the former Israeli military intelligence operative who was present when Robert Maxwell introduced Epstein to that apparatus in the early 1980s. Ben-Menashe told me on tape that Epstein was deployed against Bill Clinton. That the operation worked. That Clinton was moved away from the Palestinian position the Israeli military intelligence right feared, and toward a posture more favorable to Israel.

Before his death in September 2022, Steven Hoffenberg — Epstein’s partner in the Towers Ponzi scheme — told me on the record the same thing: Clinton was the target of an intelligence operation through Jeffrey Epstein. The relationship had a purpose from the beginning.

Those comments laid buried in our extensive interview transcript archive until watching the Clinton depositions in front of the House Oversight Committee made me dig them up. Their sworn testimony did not break this analysis. It supports it, six and a half years after Ben-Menashe spoke on tape.