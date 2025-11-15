Five months before his death, Jeffrey Epstein documented Trump’s crimes. On February 1, 2019, he sent author Michael Wolff an email claiming that Donald Trump received $54 million through the infamous Palm Beach mansion sale.

But Epstein also names Mark Pulte the father of current housing czar Bill Pulte—as a part of the money laundering scheme. That’s the same Bill Pulte who is leading Trump’s charge to destroy Trump’s enemies using various alleged mortgage fraud violations.

Bill Pulte illegally accessed FHFA’s database of 55 million mortgages to target Trump’s enemies:

Senator Adam Schiff - Led Trump’s first impeachment. Mortgage records illegally accessed and investigated for violations.

Representative Eric Swalwell - Impeachment manager. Mortgage records illegally accessed and investigated.

Attorney General Letitia James - Prosecuted Trump for fraud, seized his assets. Mortgage records illegally accessed and investigated.

Epstein’s emails expose Russian money laundering that directly implicates the President and the father of the man he appointed to run Fannie and Freddie—while Trump orders investigations into Democrats and ensures his own criminal scheme isn’t probed by the DOJ.

Epstein Documents The Money Laundering

Everyone knows about the Maison de l’Amitie sale. The most expensive residential real estate transaction in U.S. history at the time. Trump bought the bankrupt mansion in 2004, flipped it to Russian oligarch Rybolovlev in 2008 for $95 million during the financial crisis. The deal that broke Trump and Epstein’s friendship forever.

Epstein’s February 1, 2019 email reveals what actually happened:

From: J [jeevacation@gmail.com]

Date: Fri, Feb 1, 2019 at 5:18 AM

To: jeffrey epstein

Subject: Fwd: “He has no money. when he buys the house. His biz model is putting his name on a real estate development and gets a fee for using his name.”

Trump had no money in 2004. He was facing bankruptcy from Deutsche Bank debts. Deutsche Bank gave Trump a $41 million loan to purchase the property—100% financing with Trump investing nothing of his own money.

Rigged Auction

“I became the stalking horse bidder at 36 m. ie if someone bid higher I would receive a fee. trump buys the house at the bankruptcy auction. only trump andd his friend pulty the developer.”

Epstein set the floor price at $36 million. Then at the actual auction: “only trump andd his friend pulty the developer.” Mark Pulte—CEO of Mark Timothy Inc.—coordinated with Trump to ensure no legitimate bidders interfered. Trump won at $41 million using Deutsche Bank’s loan.

“He quickly puts it on the market for 125 million. serves the purpose of a justification for a high sale later.. and no one will touch it. it is is bough in the name of trump properties llc. no idea who owns it. or what else it ‘owns’.”

Immediately listed at $125 million through Trump Properties LLC. Epstein’s exact words: “no idea who owns it or what else it ‘owns’.” The shell company structure obscured ownership.

The Tax Evasion

“Three years later late 08 he sells it to Rybolooley for approx 100 million. He should have had a 50 million plus capital gain. he tells people and press he spent 20-30 m to fix up. that would justify a reduction in capital gains. key question how did he report the sale, if he did at all on his 08 tax return.”

Rybolovlev paid $95 million. Trump’s profit: $54 million. Trump claimed $20-30 million in fake improvements to reduce his taxable gain. Investigators found none.

Epstein’s question: “how did he report the sale, if he did at all on his 08 tax return.”

And that is a question that deserves immediate attention by Congress.