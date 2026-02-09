Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss

In Parts 1 and 2, we revealed the decrypted names of the powerful men found within a young survivor’s journal — including a haunting reference to Donald Trump. In Part 3, the investigation turns from the names of the abusers to the physical evidence of their exploitation.

The diary entries for this chapter are visually jarring: some pages are splashed in a deep red stain, on one page, with the word “DEATH” is cut out from a magazine and crudely pasted into the journal like a ransom note from an old Stephen King novel. Above it the keeper writes in her secret code a harrowing exchange. When decrypted, it reveals a nightmare of extraordinary pain.

The “Vessel” and the Missing

Addressing Jeffrey Epstein directly, the journal keeper recounts a secret miscarriage in a bathroom:

So sorry Jeffrey these things happen when your body had never been given time to properly heal! So it came out in the toilet and I didnt know what to do so I just flushed the tiny little fetus. You have made me numb and I hate you for this! I hope I never have to see you again! I am not your personal incubator! where is the baby! where is Ghislaine!!!

This was not her only pregnancy. Later entries reveal a pattern of serial exploitation. While still a student and recovering from an eating disorder, the author describes the torture of a forced ultrasound:

Tomorrow is the halfway ultrasound for Jeffrey. This one stuck. After they took the first baby who survived and the early miscarriage I think it was called. I no longer feel like a person but a vessel. Will they take this one too? Who has the first one? Where did Ghislaine go. She is never around.

A Pattern of Eight

The diary is not an isolated account. A forensic review of the Epstein archive — including depositions and lawsuits — reveals that at least eight victims became pregnant within the trafficking operation:

Forced Terminations: Elizabeth Stein testified to being forced to abort a pregnancy of unknown paternity.

The Katie Johnson Allegations: In her lawsuit against Trump and Epstein, Johnson alleges that after a violent assault, Donald Trump screamed that she should use his money “to get a f***ing abortion.”

The 11th Grade Victim: Archive depositions reveal a pregnant high school junior who was forced to continue trafficking other girls while carrying her child.

The Juarez Documents

The operation’s reach extended across borders. Documents uncovered by researcher Kait Justice detail a 2014 party in Juarez, Mexico, held at a U.S. Consulate-controlled facility. An 11-year-old girl was impregnated; DNA evidence later linked the child to former U.S. Ambassador Earl Anthony Wayne, who was reportedly arrested by Mexican Federal Police. The U.S. State Department is alleged to have brokered a cover-up with a local judge.

“The Baby Farm”

Epstein’s widely reported plan to “seed the human race” with his DNA at Zorro Ranch was not a scientific theory — it was an operational reality. Survivor Juliette Bryant describes being drugged and waking up in a secret laboratory at the ranch, surrounded by figures in hazmat suits. Her account in Blue Butterfly details what she believes were experiments in egg harvesting and human cloning.

Epstein discussed these plans openly with Nobel laureates and researchers, even requesting that his head and penis be cryogenically preserved. The diary proves that for the young women at Zorro Ranch, this was a living nightmare.

“Terrific Guy”

All of this — the diary entries, the pregnancies, the stolen baby, the flushed fetus, the Katie Johnson rape — happened during the years that Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein his friend. Epstein himself said on tape, obtained by the Daily Beast: “I was Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.” In 2002, while the journal keeper was writing her diary, Trump told New York magazine: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” In 2003, Trump sent Epstein a birthday letter featuring a hand-drawn naked woman. Ghislaine Maxwell collected it for a leather-bound photo album.

While this girl was being used as a vessel, flushing fetuses, having her baby taken, writing “will I ever be free?” — Donald Trump knew exactly who Jeffrey Epstein was. He said so himself. Today, he considered the standard-bearer for the GOP’s traditional right-to-life religious base.

Across decades of international trafficking - during Donald Trump’s friendship, the lawsuits, and the survivor testimony raise one agonizing question: How many babies were born into this operation, how many survived, and where are they now?

“Who has the first one?” the journal keeper asks. To this day, no one has answered.

Ellie Leonard’s full decoded decryption of Part 3 follows below:

