Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
10h

.....damn Lev....there's not enough time in my day to keep up with you....but I suppose that's the price I have to pay for your great reporting....thxxx brother.....

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Kathleen Connor's avatar
Kathleen Connor
10h

Pope Leo is a direct threat to trump & Co. Leaving the pope out of the public discourse would have diffused the pope’s messages. Instead, trump, Vance, and Grindr Mike felt that publicly demeaning the pope would show their support for the war, that cruelty is necessary in matters of “illegal “immigration, and that they are doing god’s bidding.

They obviously blew a hole through their argument, underestimating the global reverence for the holy man, and overestimating their ability to influence.

trump is developing a taste for omnipotence. Dementia is reducing his inhibitions. The nuclear arsenal is within his reach. The handwriting is plastered in front of his cabinet and both chambers of Congress, but they are so blinded by their ambitions that they’re will to risk nuclear annihilation.

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