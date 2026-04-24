This is how justice is meted out in Trump’s America.

Ghislaine Maxwell has three doors out of federal prison, and all three are opening this week. Donald Trump is weighing a pardon. House Oversight Republicans are floating immunity. The Southern District of New York is holding her amended motion to vacate her conviction. Never before have the forces of injustice been marshaled with such force for such a clearly immoral outcome as Ghislaine’s freedom.

On April 17, her attorney, David Oscar Markus, told Politico there is “a good chance” Trump will pardon her. On April 23, MSNBC’s Katie Phang broke that Oversight Republicans are openly trading votes on a pardon-for-testimony deal Comer’s caucus rejected nine months ago. CNN’s Jake Tapper aired an Epstein-survivor attorney calling it “deeply offensive.” Maxwell’s amended Section 2255 motion to vacate — shipped by FedEx USB drive from her Tallahassee cell — sits on Judge Paul Engelmayer’s docket. Trump’s U.S. Attorney for SDNY, Jay Clayton, filed a letter calling it “meritless.” Fourteen pages went missing from her December original. The DOJ Inspector General also announced an audit of DOJ compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The IG reports to the Acting Attorney General. The Acting Attorney General is the man who interviewed Maxwell in her cell.

Everyone working towards freeing Ghislaine Maxwell. Absolutely no one working towards justice for the survivors.

The cousin in the White House line

The only journalist Maxwell’s family has ever let into the prison is Daphne Barak — cousin of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak. Her own biography lists the relationship. Haaretz has reported it for years. Her 2022 prison interview aired on Paramount+, CBS Mornings, and TalkTV. Maxwell told her Epstein was “the greatest mistake of my life” — the line that softened her case for public consumption.

Four years later, Barak is still Maxwell’s chief public advocate — an August 2025 podcast with Roseanne Barr titled “Ghislaine’s Trump Card,” a documentary Ghislaine: Partner in Crime on her own site, and a 2025 YouTube arguing “No Judge in America Would Overturn” the conviction. She owns the narrative. She is the narrative.

Ehud Barak is the man Virginia Giuffre accused of raping her. In 2020 court filings and her posthumous memoir Nobody’s Girl (Knopf, October 2025), Giuffre wrote that Barak beat and raped her on Little St James at eighteen, choking her unconscious. Barak denies. He has acknowledged his Epstein ties and apologized. No prosecution has followed.

Virginia is dead. Maxwell is alive. Her accused rapist’s cousin runs the only live communication line to the co-conspirator

What Narativ has on record

Ehud Barak was not just the Prime Minister of Israel. He was likely the man who recruited Epstein into Israeli military intelligence. Two named sources have told Narativ, on the record, that Epstein’s operation was Israeli intelligence. Others have confirmed it off the record.

Ari Ben Menashe — senior Aman executive from 1977 to 1987 — told Narativ that Epstein and Ghislaine were working for Israeli intelligence in the 1980s. He said Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine’s father and a confirmed Mossad asset, recruited Epstein personally. Ehud Barak ran Aman from April 1983 to January 1986. Ben Menashe places the recruitment inside that window.

Steven Hoffenberg — Epstein’s Wall Street partner in the Towers Financial Ponzi — said Epstein told him directly: “Ghislaine Maxwell would be his passport to the Israeli agency.” He said by 1983 Epstein was selling Chinese weapons to Iran. Hoffenberg died in 2022. The record is on the page.

Two men. One from Israeli military intelligence. One from Epstein’s accounting. Same conclusion.

The money flow

Daphne Barak runs Fighting 4 One America Super-PAC with her partner Erbil Gunasti, a Turkish-American operative who previously represented eight Turkish prime ministers. Tony Lyons — Skyhorse Publishing founder, publisher of Alan Dershowitz’s Guilt by Accusation — put $75,000 into the PAC. Lyons also chairs the MAHA Super-PAC that raised roughly $50 million for RFK Jr.’s campaign. Both PACs co-hosted RFK Jr.’s January 22, 2024 birthday fundraiser in Indian Wells. RFK Jr. sits in the administration now weighing the pardon.

Jessica Reed Kraus — 1.3 million Instagram followers, wore a “Free Ghislaine” shirt to the August 2024 DNC, tells her audience Maxwell “trafficked nobody” — was listed by Fighting 4 One America on its own website as social-media director. Kraus has publicly denied being paid; FEC disbursement records have not been matched to her name. She received Pam Bondi’s Epstein Files Phase 1 binder in February 2025 and a White House press pool pass in March. In April 2025, she joined Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Sean Spicer at Blair House for a briefing with Benjamin Netanyahu — Jewish Insider confirmed attendees.

A Super-PAC run by Maxwell’s prison interviewer. Funded by Dershowitz’s publisher. Built around the survivors’ loudest attacker. Feeding the campaign of the man now at the pardon table. Four years in the making.

The sycophantic DOJ

On July 24 and 25, 2025, Deputy AG Todd Blanche met Maxwell for nine hours in Tallahassee. Maxwell initiated. Per ABC News, she told him Trump “never did anything in her presence that would have caused concern.” Within days she was transferred to the minimum-security camp in Bryan, Texas — a placement BOP policy does not allow for a convicted sex offender. Senator Whitehouse demanded documents on the transfer. None produced.

On April 2, 2026, Trump fired Pam Bondi over her handling of the Epstein files. Blanche took her chair the same day. The man who took Maxwell’s statement runs the department now auditing itself.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has told IBTimes UK and others that Trump “flat out” told Bondi: “do not release the Epstein files. My friends will get hurt. People at Mar-a-Lago, they’re going to get hurt.” Bondi has not confirmed. No one has subpoenaed Greene.

The victims, as usual, left in the cold

Maxwell has cleared Trump in the DOJ record. Her lawyer will ask for a pardon. Republicans are trading votes on immunity. Her motion to vacate is before Engelmayer. The IG audit reports to Blanche. The survivor attorneys on CNN are “deeply offensive,” and nothing follows. Democrats are unanimous against the pardon and outnumbered. The woman who reported Epstein first — Maria Farmer — wrote in her April 20, 2025, FBI filing: “Do your jobs, everyone. Before I’m murdered by this gang. Please do your jobs.”

Five days later, Virginia Giuffre was dead.

Justice in Trump’s America.

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