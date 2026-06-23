Drive the high desert east of Stanley, New Mexico, and you will still find microwave dishes aimed across the mesas above Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch. The federal licenses that authorize them are still active — still registered to Zorro Development Corp., a company whose owner has been dead since August 2019.

For years, people filled the silence around that hardware with theory. They called it a “spy-grade” network, “military-grade encrypted,” a CIA or Mossad relay, a line wired into the nuclear labs that sit on either side of the property. The towers were real. The explanations were guesses. Nobody had the documents.

We do now.

In February, Narativ reported the tip the FBI logged and let die: a November 2019 email from a man who said he had worked at Zorro, claiming two foreign girls were strangled and buried in the hills outside the compound on the orders of “Jeffrey and Madam G.” The Bureau filed it as document EFTA00067066 and never dug. (The Bodies ‘Buried’ at Zorro)

As we’ve previously reported, there are clear signs Epstein built some sort of underground facility directly adjacent to the main house on the ranch, but now we can add to that body of evidence the reason Epstein constructed multiple microwave towers on the ranch. Here’s what we found after months of digging into the Epstein files released by the DOJ.