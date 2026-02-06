1. 💣 TRUMP’S EPSTEIN COVER-UP GOES ROGUE

The Trump regime is executing an outrageous cover-up — and the next five days will determine whether they get away with it. Ghislaine Maxwell testifies before the House Oversight Committee on Sunday. Her latest court filing suggests what may play out.

Maxwell claims 25 men cut secret settlements with victims’ lawyers while the government helped conceal their identities. These likely happened as recently as last year.

If prosecutors let 25 men buy their way out, Maxwell’s conviction collapses — she can’t be the only one held accountable for a conspiracy that required co-conspirators. She’s angling for an acquittal or a pardon, and the price of admission is obvious: skewer Democrats, absolve Trump, let everyone turn the page.

And here’s the tell: they redacted the names of powerful men but left 43 of 47 victim names exposed — protected the perpetrators, outed the survivors. Suggesting that settlements were reached with 25 co-conspirators as recently as December, which the DOJ complied with by redacting the names.

Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi faces the House Judiciary Committee. Raskin has demanded members get the full unredacted files before that hearing, but the secret settlements may be justification for the extraordinary redactions.

Now if Maxwell sticks to the script and absolves Trump, all 25 men, the crimes, and their secret settlements remain redacted, and Maxwell gets a get out of jail free card. If Trump, Maxwell, the DOJ and the 25 conspiring billionaires can execute this extraordinary sleight of hand, it will be the greatest cover-up scheme playing out before our eyes. Fitting for the Greatest Heist.

2. 🚇 $16B TUNNEL HELD HOSTAGE

The Trump administration told Senator Schumer they’d release frozen Gateway tunnel funding — $16 billion for the busiest rail corridor in the country — if he helps rename Penn Station and Dulles Airport after Trump. Schumer refused. Work stops Friday. A thousand workers laid off. The Gateway Commission sued for $205 million in unpaid expenses. This is infrastructure extortion. The same man who branded the Kennedy Center, stamped his name on children’s savings accounts, and launched TrumpRx is now withholding critical transit funding for a vanity project. The logic of a real estate developer applied to the entire country.

3. 🐒 OBAMAS AS APES: DEFLECTION

The same night Maxwell’s testimony looms and tunnel workers get laid off, Trump posts a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. Tim Scott called it “the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House.” Trump deleted it after bipartisan backlash. Textbook: provoke a firestorm so nobody asks about the 25 men or why a president is extorting a senator over a train station name.

4. 🇮🇷 IRAN TALKS, NO OBJECTIVE

First U.S.-Iran talks since the June strikes. Senior officials say they don’t have clear guidance on what Trump wants. Approval below 40. Midterms approaching. Epstein cover-up at critical mass. The tell is the timing.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The play is clear: Maxwell skewers Democrats, Trump gets absolved, Bondi stonewalls, and everybody turns the page. The tunnel extortion, the racist video, the Iran saber-rattling — all noise to drown out the cover-up during the five days that matter most. Maxwell Sunday. Exhibits Monday. Bondi Tuesday. They’re betting we won’t follow the thread. We will.

LIVE SHOW

3 PM THE FIVESTACK WITH DEAN AND ZEV

Share