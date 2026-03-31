Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
2h

Trump doesn’t care about the men and women he sent into harm’s way. The American people need to know why Trump is so beholden to Putin.

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Julie's avatar
Julie
32m

It has been $4+ per gallon for several weeks on the west coast. California has been hitting $6/gallon, even a few weeks ago. Now at $5+ per gallon. Higher prices on west coast may be partially due to road taxes on per gallon gasoline but gas has always been higher priced. So the west coast has been assisting with increasing the wealth of trump's oligarchs.

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