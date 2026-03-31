1. 💣 COALITION OF ONE IS LOSING

Five weeks ago the United States said it could take the Strait of Hormuz alone. Last week Defense Secretary Hegseth declared Iran’s military “neutralized.” Today he’s appealing to NATO allies to help keep the Strait open — the same allies Trump called “cowards” when they refused to join, the same Royal Navy he mocked. Italy blocked Sigonella. Spain denied overflight. Germany’s Merz says he’s “not convinced.” Iran hit Prince Sultan Air Base on March 26, injuring 29 American troops. Today Iran set a Kuwaiti oil tanker on fire off Dubai. Gas crossed $4 a gallon — up 34.7% in a single month, the largest spike ever recorded. The war that was supposed to project American power has exposed American isolation.

2. 🎖️ RUSSIA TARGETING AMERICAN TROOPS

Zelenskyy dropped a bombshell: Russian satellites photographed Prince Sultan Air Base on March 20, 23, and 25. Iran struck it March 26, wounding 29 US service members. Russia also imaged US-UK bases in Kuwait, the Chagos Islands, and Incirlik — all potential Iranian targets. The country Trump spent four years refusing to confront is now feeding targeting coordinates to the country he’s bombing. American soldiers are paying for that calculation with their bodies.

3. 🗣️ LEAVITT CONFESSES TO ASSASSINATION DIPLOMACY

Karoline Leavitt said the quiet part out loud: Iranian leaders “were killed” because they “strung us along in negotiations.” Those negotiations lasted 22 days. A fourth round was already scheduled in Vienna when the US and Israel launched surprise strikes on February 28, assassinating Supreme Leader Khamenei mid-diplomacy. Twenty-two days of indirect talks, and the press secretary frames it as justified execution. That’s not a casus belli. It’s a confession.

4. ⚖️ SCOTUS OPENS THE CONVERSION DOOR

The Supreme Court ruled 8-1 today that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy violates the First Amendment. Justice Jackson dissented alone. The ruling threatens similar protections in 30+ states — and it landed on Transgender Day of Visibility. This isn’t just about therapists. It’s a pathway. First you allow the “therapy,” then you criminalize the identity. Russia banned another LGBTQ organization this month — the group was literally called “Coming Out.” Same Christian nationalist playbook, different continent. The bridge between Moscow and Mar-a-Lago runs straight through this ruling.

5. 📉 BILLION-DOLLAR GRIFT TOWER

Eric Trump unveiled a 50-story presidential library in Miami — gold arches, Air Force One in the lobby, the name in massive letters. The tax-exempt foundation plans to raise $1 billion with zero restrictions on foreign donations or corporate contributions. No donor disclosure. The original fund was dissolved after failing to file paperwork — with $63 million in media lawsuit settlements unaccounted for. Warren and Blumenthal are demanding answers on where the money went. It’s not a library. It’s a tax-exempt laundromat for foreign money and corporate favors, unveiled while troops take fire and gas hits $4.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The administration said it could take the Strait alone — now it’s begging. Said it could negotiate — then killed the negotiators after 22 days. Said the war was won — while Russia feeds Iran the coordinates of American bases. At home, the Supreme Court opens a door Russia already walked through, and the family unveils a billion-dollar monument to itself funded by the same foreign money the Constitution was designed to prohibit. Gas is $4 a gallon. The war was supposed to be over. None of this is accident. It’s what happens when cruelty is mistaken for strategy and grift is mistaken for governance.

LIVE APPEARANCES TODAY

1 PM LIVE WITH WAJ ALI

4 PM FIVESTACK WITH DEAN BLUNDELL