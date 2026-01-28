A PERSONAL NOTE

I'm moving in the next few days and my life is currently in boxes and a bit of turmoil until I'm settled into the new place. I'm going to try stay up to speed with the daily Narativ but in all likelihood, I'll probably not be able to do live shows until next week. I'll need your support and patience - moving is quite an ordeal.

1. 💣 GOP CRACKS OVER

NOEM AND MILLER

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) became the first Republican senator to demand the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over her handling of the Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse. Tillis attacked both Noem and White House senior advisor Stephen Miller in a Senate floor speech Tuesday, calling Miller’s involvement “incompetence” and saying Noem told President Donald Trump that Pretti was a terrorist “before they even had an incident report - that is amateur hour at its worst.” Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) joined the resignation call hours later. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended Miller: “When the clock strikes midnight for President Trump, there will be very few by his side. One will be Stephen Miller.” Noem has reportedly told colleagues “Everything I’ve Done Has Been Directed by Them,” according to sources familiar with her conversations, throwing Trump and Miller under the bus as pressure mounts. The White House distanced itself from Noem’s comments Tuesday afternoon. 140 House Democrats are co-sponsoring impeachment articles. Friday brings the reckoning: federal Judge Patrick Schiltz has ordered ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear for a contempt hearing. Trump won the 2024 election on immigration - watch his own team destroy the issue by week’s end.

2. 🎖️ OMAR ATTACKED AFTER TRUMP MOCKS

President Donald Trump mocked Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at an Iowa rally Monday night, saying “She comes from a country that’s a disaster.” Hours later, a man rushed Omar at a Minneapolis town hall and sprayed her with an unknown substance. Omar had called for Noem’s impeachment earlier that day. The cascade is deliberate: presidential mockery becomes permission structure becomes violence. Federal Judge Patrick Schiltz, a George W. Bush appointee, has ordered ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear Friday for contempt, calling the “extent of ICE’s violation of court orders extraordinary.” A Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility report contradicts Noem’s claim that Pretti “brandished” a weapon. Friday’s hearing decides whether presidential directive immunizes DHS leadership from federal court orders.

3. 🌍 RUBIO’S GANGSTER PARADISE TESTIMONY

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday morning that the United States is "prepared to use force to ensure maximum cooperation" from Venezuela, while demanding U.S. companies receive "preferential access" to Venezuelan oil production. Rubio defended the policy: "We are dealing with people over there that have spent most of their lives living in a gangster paradise." On Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said after recent meetings that "it's clear the president has this wish of conquering Greenland." Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned a U.S. takeover "would be the end of NATO." Rubio's testimony reveals the doctrine: when dealing with gangsters, become one - threaten force, demand preferential access, seize what you want.

4. 🏛️ SHUTDOWN LOOMING FRIDAY

Senate Democrats are blocking Department of Homeland Security funding over the Minneapolis shooting cover-up, with a January 30 deadline threatening 75% of annual federal discretionary spending. The same crisis destroying Noem could shut down the government. Watch who blinks Friday.

5. 📉 MAXWELL NAMES 29 PROTECTED ASSOCIATES

Ghislaine Maxwell’s habeas corpus petition filed from FCI Bryan in Texas reveals four potential co-conspirators and 25 men received “secret settlements” tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse without facing indictment. Billionaire Leon Black’s $62.5 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands shows the model - multiply that by 25 and you see why the Justice Department won’t release files one month past the congressional deadline.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Minneapolis wasn’t a mistake. It was a cascade failure revealing how Trump’s team operates: incompetence masquerading as strength. Tillis and Murkowski demanding Noem resign shows even Republicans recognize the catastrophe. Noem throwing Trump and Miller under bus. Graham defending Miller against fellow Republicans. All while federal judge prepares contempt hearing Friday.

Meanwhile Rubio testifies about using force against Venezuela and eyeing Greenland conquest - twin foreign policy disasters Tillis also blames on Miller. Government shutdown looms Friday over the same Minneapolis crisis. And DOJ stalls Epstein files because releasing them exposes 29 protected men who bought their way out of prosecution while Maxwell sits in prison.

One administration. Multiple coordinated failures. From Minneapolis to Caracas to Nuuk to the Epstein cover-up - the pattern is chaos serving power.

📚 THE GREATEST HEIST

Behind every Epstein file DOJ withholds is a name they’re protecting.

