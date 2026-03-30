Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Sharon Rousseau's avatar
Sharon Rousseau
6h

Also trying to take our country apart from within is The Republican Governors Energy Security Alliance with Danielle Smith, Doug Ford and Scott Moe. The chair is Louisiana Governor Landry. On Dec 21, 2025 Trump tasked him with annexing Greenland, while evangelical nutjobs Gov Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her dad (Ambassador to Israel) Mike Huckabee is trying to annex Middle East for Israel/USA. Annexing Canada, Cuba, Venezuela, Panama are key to their energy security. The Harper Cons get more political power out of the deal.

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Beth Allison 🇺🇦🇬🇱🇺🇸's avatar
Beth Allison 🇺🇦🇬🇱🇺🇸
6h

Is there nothing to stop trumpster fire insanity and quest for world restructuring??? Insanity rules

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