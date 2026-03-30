1. 💣 THE DONROE DOCTRINE

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood at SOUTHCOM and said the quiet part out loud: every nation north of the equator — Greenland to Guyana, Alaska to Ecuador — is now inside America’s “immediate security perimeter.” The Pentagon calls it “Greater North America.” Hegseth invoked WWII’s “Quarter Sphere Defence” and promised to do it again. U.S. troops are already in Ecuador. The Greenland “framework deal” with NATO is still undefined. The Panama Canal seizure remains on the table. Canada’s been threatened with “economic force.” Venezuela was called the “51st state.” When the Secretary of War draws a map that claims half a hemisphere at a counter-cartel conference in Doral, that’s not a security briefing. It’s an empire announcement. The “Donroe Doctrine” puts every sovereign nation from the Arctic to the Amazon on notice.

2. 🔥 AI ASSASSIN RUTHLESSLY EFFECTIVE

The Pentagon is preparing weeks of ground operations — Kharg Island raids, 3,500 Marines via USS Tripoli. Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s oil wells, power plants, and Kharg Island if no deal “shortly.” But the real story is HOW this war is being fought. The Washington Post reveals Israel is running a classified AI platform that scours data from thousands of penetrated Iranian systems — street cameras, payment platforms, IRGC databases, internet choke points — to hunt and kill Iran’s leaders. 250+ senior officials dead since Feb. 28, including Supreme Leader Khamenei in the opening salvo. Missiles redirected mid-flight based on targets’ movements. The US outsourced the assassinations — “we can’t kill them, but we’ll be more than happy if you do.” Brent crude at $112. Ground war imminent. And a machine is choosing who dies.

3. 🏗️ BUNKER UNDER THE BALLROOM

Trump says the military is building a “massive complex” underneath his $400 million White House ballroom — forced into the open by what he called a “stupid lawsuit” from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. FDR’s WWII bomb shelter was demolished to make room. Bulletproof glass. Drone-proof ceilings. Cost doubled from $200M to $400M. Judge Richard Leon called the demolition “brazen.” The National Capital Planning Commission votes WEDNESDAY. A wartime president building a bunker while running a war from Mar-a-Lago.

💰 NARATIV EXCLUSIVE:

4. 🛫 DHS SHUTDOWN: DAY 44

Longest partial shutdown in U.S. history. 61,000 TSA workers missed two full paychecks. Hundreds quit. Trump ordered TSA paid TODAY using “big beautiful bill” funds — end-running Congress.

5. 🗳️ MIDTERMS ALREADY RIGGED

Trump told House GOP the voter ID bill would “guarantee” the midterms. States falling in line. FBI raided Fulton County election offices in January. Seven months out and the fix is in.

🎯 THE PATTERN

“Greater North America” isn’t a gaffe — it’s a map. A Secretary of War claims half a hemisphere. An AI hunts leaders for assassination. A president builds a bunker, shuts down airport security, and rigs the next election seven months early. And the Commerce Secretary’s family fortune is financed by a crypto company washing Russian money. Every crisis serves the same architecture: permanent power projected outward, consolidated inward, financed by dark money. The empire is expanding. The machine is killing. The fix is in.

LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV:

3 PM ET — THE FIVESTACK with Dean Blundell

5 PM ET — NARATIV LIVE: Epstein with Ellie Leonard

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