Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Pat B's avatar
Pat B
8h

I have been trying to get someone to comment on the fact that the “Doomsday Plane” has been brought to Joint Base Andrews. My fear is he is going to go nuclear. I would not put it past him. Any comments would be appreciated.

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Robin D's avatar
Robin D
7h

Excellemt, Zev. Depressing nightmare. . He's nuts and either painted into a corner with so many losses and is like a trapped rat, and/or he is losing/lost his grip on reality and thinks he's the all powerful Oz.

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