1. 💣 TRUMP SETS 8 PM DEADLINE — POWER AND BRIDGES NEXT

President Trump just locked in the clock: Tuesday, April 7, 8:00 PM Eastern Time. That’s the final deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — and if Tehran doesn’t blink, Trump says he’s hitting Iran’s power grid and bridges. That’s a step beyond military and nuclear targets. That’s collective-punishment warfare against 90 million people. Earlier today Trump took a victory lap for the daring rescue of two F-15E aviators pulled from a mountain crevice in Isfahan — Delta Force, SEAL Team Six, a CIA deception op. Real heroism. Worth celebrating. But here’s what Trump didn’t say: in the same 24 hours, the U.S. lost six aircraft over Iran — one F-15E, one A-10 Warthog Trump won’t acknowledge, two Black Hawks struck by Iranian fire, two C-130 transports U.S. forces had to blow up themselves. Iran’s response to the deadline: defiant. Tehran says the strait stays closed until America pays for the damages of the war it started. Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are racing to broker a 45-day ceasefire that Iran has already rejected. We are now 27 hours from a decision point that could blow this war wide open. The rescue wasn’t the story. The rescue was the runway.

2. 🎖️ 23 STATES SUE OVER MAIL VOTING

Trump’s March 31 executive order to gut mail-in voting just triggered five separate lawsuits — filed today by 23 states, two pro-democracy coalitions, two civil rights coalitions, and the Democratic Party. The constitutional argument is unanimous: the President has no authority to administer elections. Protect Democracy is calling it “attempted executive override.” This is the legal stress test for the 2026 midterms — if Trump wins even partial deference, the federal government runs the ballot box for the first time in American history.

3. 📉 OIL HITS $126. APRIL WILL BE WORSE.

Brent crude is at $126. Goldman just bumped recession odds to 25%. The IEA chief warned “April will be much worse than March” — because the pre-war cargo ships still arriving last month are gone. Oxford Economics calls $140/barrel for two months the “breaking point” for the global economy. The Iran war isn’t a foreign story anymore — it’s your gas tank, your grocery bill, your mortgage rate.

4. ⚖️ JAN 6 LAWSUITS GO TO TRIAL

A federal judge ruled Trump is NOT immune from civil lawsuits over his January 6 Ellipse speech — the speech is not an “official act.” Discovery is coming. Trump under oath about January 6 is now a real possibility.

5. 🏛️ JUDGE HALTS $400M BALLROOM

District Judge Richard Leon blocked Trump’s $400 million East Wing ballroom project. Congress is in no rush to authorize it. The demolished East Wing now sits as a monument to what happens when a president forgets the rules.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Five stories, one through-line: Trump is testing what happens when an executive simply refuses to be limited — by Iran, by states, by markets, by courts, by the Constitution itself. Every story above is the same story told in a different room. The 8 PM Hormuz deadline is the foreign-policy test. Mail voting is the election test. Oil is the economic test. January 6 is the legal test. The ballroom is the institutional test. Tomorrow at 8:01 PM Eastern, we find out whether the man who cannot be told no is willing to bomb the lights out of a country of 90 million people to prove the point.

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