STORIES TO WATCH

1. 💣 GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN VOTE TODAY

House returns this afternoon to end partial government shutdown that began Saturday. Speaker Mike Johnson needs every single Republican vote - the GOP holds a one-seat majority. That’s not a margin. That’s fragility. One vote from collapse. Democrats refuse to budge without ICE reforms after federal agents killed two Americans in Minneapolis. Johnson admits he’s “relying on help from President Trump” to muscle this through. When your majority depends on perfect unity and presidential intervention, you’re not governing - you’re managing collapse. This is why pressure must continue. Every legal challenge, every Epstein revelation, every investigation chips away at a regime one vote from falling apart.

2. 🌍 IRAN WAR THREAT ESCALATES

Ayatollah Khamenei warns any US attack “will be a regional war.” Trump responds: “We’ll find out” if Iran doesn’t make nuclear deal. USS Abraham Lincoln battle group positioned in Arabian Sea. Behind-scenes talks happening through Turkey, Qatar intermediaries this week. Notice the pattern: when you’re governing with a one-seat majority, when legal walls are closing in, when 3.5 million Epstein documents just dropped - you start a war. Especially a significant war that’s hard to argue against on security grounds. Classic misdirection. Trump mentioned roughly 5,000 times in Epstein emails. The network connections run deeper than anyone wants to admit - Epstein, Trump, intelligence operations, regional destabilization. War solves domestic political problems. Always has.

3. 🔍 EPSTEIN DUMP: 3.5 MILLION PAGES

DOJ released Friday: Steve Bannon conducting on-camera interview with Epstein (nearly 2 hours), unredacted victim names exposed despite promises, Elon Musk’s island visit plans in December 2013 emails, Howard Lutnick family holiday plans, draft indictments showing prosecutors prepared charges against Epstein’s assistants before Acosta killed the case. Congress wants access to unredacted versions this week. Deputy AG Todd Blanche: “There’s this mantra that we’re protecting Donald Trump - that’s not true.” The dump itself says otherwise. Trump mentioned throughout. The sheer volume suggests DOJ trying to bury evidence in noise. When a Friday document dump this massive happens, someone’s panicking about what’s in there.

4. 🏛️ TRUMP’S 250-FOOT VANITY MONUMENT

Trump confirms preference for 250-foot Independence Arch near Lincoln Memorial - more than twice the height of the memorial it would overshadow. “250 for 250” he says, commemorating America’s anniversary by blocking views of Arlington Cemetery with golden monument to himself. Architectural experts alarmed: “It would make Arlington House look like a dollhouse.” While working families struggle, while government workers go unpaid during shutdowns, Trump obsesses over building the world’s tallest arch funded by corporate donors seeking favor. This isn’t leadership. It’s a man fundamentally disconnected from the people he claims to represent. Nothing yells SDE that the “biggest arch in the world.”

5. 🎭 KENNEDY CENTER SHUTS JULY 4

Trump announces two-year closure starting July 4 for “complete rebuilding.” Real story: mass artist boycott after he renamed it “Trump-Kennedy Center.” Philip Glass withdrew Lincoln symphony. Washington National Opera fled. Hamilton canceled. Rather than acknowledge his toxicity drove talent away, Trump punishes the workers - stagehands, ushers, musicians - by shutting down their workplace for two years. Calls it “tired, broken, dilapidated.” Only thing broken is his ego. This is petulance disguised as renovation. Hundreds lose work because Trump can’t handle rejection.

🎯 THE PATTERN

One-seat majority. War drums beating. Epstein files flooding out. Vanity monuments rising. Workers punished for speaking truth. Every piece connects. A regime this fragile doesn’t govern - it distracts, it threatens, it lashes out. The shutdown vote today isn’t about funding. Autocracy doesn’t announce its arrival, Autocrats don’t collapse on their own. The cracks are showing.

📚 THE GREATEST HEIST

Friday’s Epstein document dump is exactly why we’re writing The Greatest Heist. The connections between Trump, Epstein, intelligence networks, and systematic corruption run deeper than any single news cycle can capture. We’re building the full map. Join us at narativ.org for the complete investigation.

📺 TODAY’S SHOWS

2:30 PM ET - Join me with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali to break down Friday’s massive Epstein file dump and what it reveals about The Greatest Heist.

3:00 PM ET - THE FIVESTACK with Dean Blundell Blundell - our first show in days! Dean’s en-route back from Europe with perspective on Greenland protests, Danish resistance, and keeping America safe.

TOMORROW 7:00 PM ET - I’m looking forward to an hour with the great Sebastian Junger on NARATIV LIVE. Don’t miss it.

ALL OUR LIVE SHOWS ARE FREE FOR EVERYONE

Share