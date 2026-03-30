A handful of powerful men, bound by their connection to Jeffrey Epstein, now control the backbone of America’s crypto economy—a system etched by Epstein and presented directly to Vladimir Putin, then set loose on the world through digital ether. At its core sits Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s family, holding $130 billion in crypto reserves thanks to a loan from Tether itself. This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the execution of Epstein’s blueprint to reshape global finance—and American power.

FBI documents reveal Epstein personally pitched Vladimir Putin on using cryptocurrency to reinvent global finance. Epstein invested at every level: exchanges (Coinbase), protocols (Blockstream), and, through crypto advisor Brock Pierce, the stablecoin Tether—now the reserve currency of crypto. Howard Lutnick, who controls Tether’s reserves, was Epstein’s neighbor and planned visits to his private island. Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East negotiator, co-founded a crypto company that received $500 million from a UAE intelligence-linked sheikh right before the inauguration.

Those now driving the crypto takeover of the U.S. government are the very people Epstein invested in and connected.

Pitch to Putin

The story begins with a series of emails from May 2013, recovered by the FBI after Epstein’s arrest. In them, Epstein writes to Norwegian diplomat Thorbjørn Jagland:

“When sputnik was announced, the West was caught flatfooted. The same can now happen with Russia taking the lead in finance. Instead of competing with the west for nano tech, copying silicon valley, looking for start ups, playing catch up to Microsoft, apple, google and the like, Russia can get out in front and leapfrog the global community by reinventing the financial system of the 21st century.”

He goes further:

“Since banks were invented in the 1600s in venice, little has changed, and though technology has enabled a new speed paradigm, fundamentally it is still the same. As you know I helped craft the derivative markets in the states in the 70s. That was a prelude to a much more advanced disruptive securitization scheme that is now made possible by technology.”

Then the grand vision:

“Russia is unique is its capability to execute on a grand vision. A new form of money, on a world wide basis. It is much larger than any single project envisioned by any govt. and at its core not really that difficult to bring to fruition.”

Jagland replied:

“Hi Jeffrey, all this is not easy for me to explain to Putin. You have to do it. My job is to get a meeting with him.”

Epstein wrote back the same day (EFTA00960647):

“ok, you can explain that he had investors to sochi last year, and this year again it is planned for st petersburg. on june 20. It does not work, it is not the right structure or big enough ideas. He is in a unique position to do something grand, like sputnik did for the space race. You can tell him that you and I are close, and that i advise Gates. this is confidential. I would be happy to meet him, but for a minimum of two to three hours, not shorter.”

Epstein was leveraging his supposed connection to Bill Gates as a credential for Putin—demanding total confidentiality and a multi-hour audience.

The very next day, Epstein set a Google Calendar reminder: “prepare putin paper.” He wasn’t just talking. He was preparing a formal pitch for Vladimir Putin.