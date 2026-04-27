CBS correspondent Norah O’Donnell read aloud, on 60 Minutes Sunday, from a manifesto authored by Cole Tomas Allen — the man who charged the magnetometer line at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday night and put a round into a Secret Service agent’s vest. Allen’s manifesto, in O’Donnell’s reading, declared that he was “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Here are the key moments of the episode. Paid subscribers can access the full segment below.

Donald Trump erupted. He told O’Donnell she was “disgraceful.” He said she should not be reading the manifesto on 60 Minutes. He told her, “I’m not a pedophile.”

The manifesto matters for two reasons. Allen named Trump in writing. That contradicts what Allen had told FBI investigators after his arrest — that he wanted to shoot “administration officials,” not the President specifically. The motive a federal officer described to reporters Saturday night now sits beside a written motive that names Donald Trump in language the President could not publicly accept being read.

The interview also produced a contradiction. Saturday night at the White House Briefing Room, Trump told reporters he had heard “either a tray or a bullet” and that the noise had been “quite far away.” Sunday on 60 Minutes, Trump told O’Donnell he “wasn’t worried” during the shooting and that he “wasn’t making it easy” for the Secret Service to evacuate him. He said he had told the agents to “wait a minute” so he could “see what was going on.”

Cole Thomas Allen’s accusations against Trump in the manifesto — pedophile, rapist, traitor — track the public allegations against Trump documented across the Epstein record, Maxwell’s deposition. Years of civil testimony. The thousands of pages Narativ has reported on for nearly a decade. Narativ is not endorsing the manifesto or adjudicating its accuracy, but when the president has to go on 60 Minutes to declare he is not a pedophile, then the public deserves a full accounting of what’s in the Epstein files, and if what Trump is saying is true, so should he. Trump lost his composure on the biggest scandal of his presidency.