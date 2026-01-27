1. 💣 ICE CRACKS, BOVINO OUT

Trump’s theatrics are not a retreat. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is reassigned but keeps his job after video proved he was lying about Alex Pretti's killing. Border patrol and Ice agents remain unidentified and uncharged as two Americans are murdered in three weeks. Trump has made no public statement expressing remorse or regret about Pretti nor Renee Good. Trump held a 2-hour meeting with Kristi Noem and her boyfriend Corey Lewandowski who wields influence over DHS, but she remains Secretary and Stephen Miller still keeps his job. Bovino replaced by Tom Homan is window dressing. The Governor of Minnesota and the Mayor of Minneapolis are still under investigation, Some Border Patrol withdrawing is not a victory it’s a tactical retreat. Trump calling Tim Walz saying they're "on same wavelength" after threatening him. Polls at 61% disapproval forced damage control. Video exposed lies, but Trump silent on the dead.

2. ⚖️ SHUTDOWN LOOMS FRIDAY MIDNIGHT

Democrats blocking $1.2 trillion package over DHS funding. Vote Thursday. Without 60 votes, 75% of government shuts down Saturday at 12:01 AM. Two US citizens killed by ICE in three weeks changed calculations. Even Catherine Cortez Masto — who ended last year’s 43-day shutdown — now votes NO. Republicans need 7 Democrats. They don’t have them.

3. 🎙️ TRUMP SELLS TARIFF FAILURE

Trump rallies Iowa 3 PM selling “bridge payments” to farmers his tariffs destroyed. Trump’s policies are hurting his base and he’s shoring ups support with tariff bribes.

4. 🚨 TIKTOK CENSORS EPSTEIN

Just in time for the new Greatest Heist, Trump ally Larry Ellison first step at TikTok is to block mentions of “Epstein” in DMs. Newsom investigating censorship.

5. 🌍 BIG TECH FACES JURY

First addiction trial starts today. Zuckerberg must testify.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump’s Minneapolis tone shift proves how vulnerable he is, but he’s yet to act. Video evidence — along with courageous protests — and the unvarnished truth — forced the optics shift from the White House but Noem still has her job. And killers remain free as two American are dead. Standing up to Trump works; Standing up to Trump with undeniable Truth is devastating. Not backing down until there’s tangible change is what makes the difference.

But notice what doesn’t bend: The Epstein Files remain hidden - and it’s time now for the financial crimes that enabled the network be investigated. The $80 trillion theft remains un-investigated. Larry Ellison and company are misreading the temperature - every attempt to bury the truth is a confession of guilt.

Today social media companies that enabled coordination of the greatest financial crime in history now face their first jury for deliberately addicting children.

The Minneapolis victory shows how truth can prevail. The Epstein censorship shows what they’re desperate to stop.

📺 LIVE TODAY:

3 PM FIVESTACK FROM GREENLAND

DEAN BLUNDELL, JACOB KAARSBO & MALCOLM NANCE

The Fivestack broadcasts LIVE from Greenland as Trump’s “purchase” rhetoric meets Arctic geopolitical reality. Jacob Kaarsbo reports from the ground on Greenland’s realities. Malcolm Nance on why Russia and China are watching Trump destroy NATO from within and Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev have the Top 5 Breaking News.

7 PM NARATIV LIVE + TRUMP TYRANNY TRACKER

OLGA LAUTMAN

Olga Lautman joins us live!

🎬 THIS THURSDAY 7 PM ET: SEBASTIAN JUNGER

Award-winning journalist Sebastian Junger joins Zev Shalev for a special conversation on war, democracy, and what happens when nations lose their way.



READ THE GREATEST HEIST

Trump went from $900M in debt to a net worth of $1.5B in a decade that included the 2008 crash—while his bank, his broker, and his former best friend ran the greatest extraction in history. FIND OUT WHY SOME PEOPLE ARE CALLING IT: “THE BEST SERIES ON SUBSTACK”