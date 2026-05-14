Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
2h

Documenting that Ehud Barak was a vassal and directly beholden to Putin is a real scoop, Zev. Congratulations to you and Anne P. Mitchell, Esq.!

I sure hope you are sharing the info with thoughtful parts of Israel's media ... among other outlets.

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