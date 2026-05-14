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👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🐉 THE PROMISE CHINA KEEPS BREAKING

Trump and Xi began their bilateral today with Trump desperate for a way out of his own Iran war. Xi handed him a promise: China will stop arming Iran but theworld has heard this promise before — and the arms kept flowing through secret shipments, front companies and Gulf transit hubs. A leaked Pentagon intelligence report explains why. China is winning on every front of the war Trump started — selling weapons to the Gulf allies the United States is sworn to defend, keeping the world’s energy moving after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, watching the Pentagon burn through Patriots, THAADs and Tomahawks Washington would need to hold Taiwan, and pulling Thailand, Australia and the Philippines closer. Beijing has no reason to help Trump stop his war.

🎖️ PUTIN’S ISRAELI ASSET ON TAPE

Narativ this week published the audio from Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, dated February 2013. On the tape, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Epstein and Larry Summers discuss Vladimir Putin’s recruitment of Barak. Weeks later Barak flew to St. Petersburg and sat with Putin. A million-dollar wire from oligarch Viktor Vekselberg arrived in Barak’s Hyperion E.B. account shortly after. Israel’s former prime minister, its former defense minister — on paper, Putin’s man.

⚖️ EIGHT WAYS LUTNICK LIED

Howard Lutnick sat in Room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building on May 6 and answered 96 pages of questions under penalty of 18 U.S.C. § 1001. The Oversight Committee released the transcript today. Narativ’s reporting catches him in eight contradictions — the $10 townhouse chain that runs through Epstein’s trust, the 250 family emails he reduced to “four in one day,” the AdFin signing five days after his island lunch, the nanny resume Epstein’s accountant circulated, the Maxwell parties two whistleblowers independently described, the blackmail walkback that confirms the regime’s cover-up, the FBI hits the Bureau walked past before his 51–45 confirmation, and the Tether question the committee never asked. The Senate’s Warren-Wyden Tether deadline is today.

📜 250 PARDONS FOR 250 YEARS

The Wall Street Journal scooped Wednesday that the White House is weighing 250 pardons for America’s 250th anniversary — announcement target June 14, Trump’s birthday, or July 4. Jho Low of 1MDB and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX are in the mix, on top of CZ, Ross Ulbricht, Trevor Milton and the 1,500 January 6 defendants already cleared. The clemency power is now a loyalty program.

📺 SHAPIRO RUNS OUT OF AUDIENCE

NY Mag’s Ross Barkan documented this week what conservative new media has watched for months — Daily Wire layoffs, YouTube videos drawing under 10,000 views on a 3-million-subscriber channel, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens lapping Shapiro on the right. The Iran war broke the Israel-first conservative under thirty. Carlson, Owens and Fuentes inherit them.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Trump landed in Beijing this morning, and Xi handed him a promise to stop arming Iran. The promise has been made and broken before. The Pentagon ledger says China is winning the war Trump started; the Epstein tape says Putin owned former Defense Minister Ehud Barak; the Commerce Secretary lied eight ways to oversight about his ties to Epstein; the White House is drawing up 250 pardon names for July; and Shapiro is out of the audience. Bottom line is Trump’s in trouble, and his friends in China don’t mind it. Trump’s base is bristling at his Israel ties, and Narativ’s exclusive show shows how Epstein compromised politicians for Putin.

📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV

📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

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