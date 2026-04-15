👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🚨 HIGH ALERT ON THE RED SEA

The USS George H.W. Bush is rounding the Cape of Good Hope right now, and when it arrives the United States will have three aircraft carriers in theater simultaneously for the first time in this war. The 10,000 additional troops — including the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit — are timed to arrive just as the two-week ceasefire expires on April 22, giving commanders maximum pressure and maximum options at the exact moment diplomacy must deliver or collapse. Iran’s response came this morning: Tehran threatened to activate the Houthis and shut down ALL trade in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea — escalating a blockade of Iranian ports into a potential global shipping crisis. Yesterday’s Israel-Lebanon talks at the State Department ended without a ceasefire, with both sides agreeing only to “continue direct discussions” while Israel resumed bombing.

⚔️ DEMS FILE ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT AGAINST HEGSETH

House Democrats introduced five articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this morning, accusing him of abuse of power and war crimes. The articles have no chance of passing this Congress, but they mark something more significant: Democrats have now formally designated Hegseth as their top Cabinet target, building a public record of war crimes accusations that will outlast this session. Every Republican vote to protect him becomes a vote Democrats will run against in November.

✝️ TRUMP v POPE LEO

Pope Leo XIV departed Algeria this morning and landed in Yaoundé, Cameroon — Day 3 of his Africa tour — and English-speaking separatists announced a three-day ceasefire in his honor. Trump attacked the Pope again this morning, continuing a feud that has now drawn rebukes from conservative Catholic bishops across America.

🏛️ GORKA SEEKS COUNTERTERRORISM JOB

Sebastian Gorka — the Breitbart alumnus who called the Iran war “Operation Epic Fury” — is seeking to become director of the National Counterterrorism Center. The previous director, Joe Kent, resigned in March in protest, publicly rejecting Trump’s claim that Iran posed an “imminent threat.” Gorka’s appointment would complete a purge of dissent from the intelligence community at precisely the moment the war is escalating.

🗳️ GALLEGO QUESTIONS LINGER

Ruben Gallego held an emotional press conference Tuesday calling his former best friend Eric Swalwell a predator who “led a double life” — and Republicans are already using Gallego’s ties to Swalwell to undermine his 2028 presidential ambitions. California set a special primary for June 16. The Senate war powers vote happens this week.

🎯 THE PATTERN

America’s decision to seal Iranian ports and rush a third aircraft carrier into the region is not, as Trump claimed on Fox last night, the end of this war — it is precisely what Iran, Russia, and China have been waiting for. A protracted conflict with American troops embroiled in a Middle East quagmire. Tehran’s threat to activate the Houthis to seal the Red Sea would trap US vessels with nowhere to maneuver. Trump walked his military into a trap of his own making, and the walls are closing.

📖 READ THIS ON NARATIV

I wrote this post nine years ago this week. It explains why Iran is crucial to the one puppeteer who still calls the shots, Vladimir Putin.

📺 LIVE TODAY ON NARATIV

3 PM OLGA LAUTMAN JOINS ME FOR THE FIVESTACK