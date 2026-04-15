Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Dave from California's avatar
Dave from California
4h

Meanwhile, Axios reported that two U.S. Officials said that the U.S. and Iran are close to a peace deal.

Until Iran says it, it's just the Trump Regime blowing more smoke up our asses.

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Sherri J (formerly SDJ)'s avatar
Sherri J (formerly SDJ)
3h

👏👏👏 brilliant. This needs to be the top story everywhere right now.

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