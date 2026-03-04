1. 💣 WAR CROSSES EVERY LINE

NATO shot down an Iranian ballistic missile heading toward Turkish airspace Wednesday. If Turkey was the target, that’s Article 5 territory — the entire Western alliance dragged into a war Trump launched five days ago. A U.S. submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, the first sub-to-ship kill since World War II. The U.S. has hit over 2,000 targets, sunk 20 warships, and killed Ayatollah Khamenei. Six American soldiers are dead. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine announced the campaign is shifting inland — 500- and 2,000-pound bombs on Iranian soil. Israel’s defense minister threatened “elimination” of whoever becomes Iran’s next supreme leader. This is a full-scale war with no congressional authorization, no exit strategy, and no one who can articulate an endgame. The Senate votes TODAY on a war powers resolution to halt the operation. It will almost certainly fail with the 53-seat GOP majority — but it forces every senator on record.

2. 🎖️ MAGA MUTINY BREAKS OPEN

Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Matt Walsh are in open revolt. Carlson called it “Israel’s war, not ours.” Bannon warned “we’re going to bleed support.” Trump fired back: “MAGA is Trump.” That’s not a rebuttal — it’s a demand for obedience. A Post flash poll shows 52% oppose the strikes. Trump’s approval sits at 39%. The coalition built on “no more forever wars” is five days into one.

3. 🌍 TRUMP THREATENS SPAIN EMBARGO

Spain refused to let the U.S. use bases for Iran strikes. Trump ordered Treasury to “cut off all dealings.” Spain’s PM called the strikes “unjustifiable.” The problem: Spain is in the EU. You can’t trade-war one member without trade-warring the bloc. Trump just threatened all of Europe.

4. ⚖️ DOJ REVERSES ITS REVERSAL

Monday, DOJ dropped its appeal defending orders targeting law firms that investigated Trump. Tuesday, DOJ reversed course and said it would fight. Judges called the orders “wildly unconstitutional.” Someone overruled DOJ’s lawyers overnight.

5. 🗳️ PRIMARIES RESHAPE NOVEMBER

Crenshaw lost his primary. Paxton vs. Cornyn runoff sets up establishment vs. MAGA for the Texas Senate seat. Democrat James Talarico upset Jasmine Crockett — a 36-year-old former teacher who outraised even Cornyn. Cooper vs. Whatley in NC. The board for November is already being set.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Five days into an unauthorized war, every fault line cracks at once. MAGA allies in revolt. NATO allies threatened. DOJ can’t hold a position for 24 hours. Primary voters reshuffling the board. Trump said “MAGA is Trump.” When a leader has to assert he IS the movement, the movement is slipping away.

📺 TODAY AT 3 PM ET: HILLARY CLINTON EPSTEIN DEPOSITION — LIVE EVENT

Hillary Clinton’s 4-hour deposition on her ties to Jeffrey Epstein. There will be no FiveStack today.



Share