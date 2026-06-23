👀 STORIES TO WATCH

🕊️ THE DEAL THEY CAN’T AGREE THEY MADE

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei stood up Tuesday and contradicted the centerpiece of Vance’s Monday. There is no procedure yet for the inspections the Vice President promised — no meeting with the IAEA, no visit scheduled to the sites the U.S. and Israel bombed. Trump fired back on Truth Social: “If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations!” Strip away the public squabbling and the talks are moving: by midday Trump had waived sanctions on Iranian oil, freed $12 billion in frozen assets, and dropped his threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran’s technical team called the Switzerland round a success. The disagreements are the messaging; the deal is advancing. What the progress can’t do is lift a president sitting at mid-30s at home and 23% abroad out of his hole — or out of his bind with an Israel that never wanted this deal. Sixty days of incremental wins won’t fix either, which is why Vance and Trump keep racing ahead of their own negotiators.

🗳️ MAMDANI BETS THE HOUSE

New Yorkers vote today in six House primaries, and the fight inside them is not left against right — it is Zohran Mamdani’s socialist wing against the Jeffries establishment, with Israel as the dividing line. Mamdani has spent his capital on three challengers: Brad Lander against Dan Goldman, Darializa Avila Chevalier against Adriano Espaillat, and Claire Valdez for Nydia Velázquez’s open seat. Goldman–Lander is the one to watch — a two-term Trump antagonist with AIPAC ties against a challenger who calls Gaza a genocide, in one of the most Jewish districts in America. Polls put Lander ahead, but an older, thinner electorate and afternoon rain favor the incumbents. If Lander wins, the tide has turned, and it turns against an Israel that has bet everything on Trump. November starts tonight.

📺 THEY BOUGHT CBS TO BREAK IT

Bari Weiss bought her way into CBS News with no broadcast experience, gutted 60 Minutes, and fired Scott Pelley on June 3 — and the audience walked. CBS Mornings, the network’s revenue engine, fell 11% the next day and 28% among the advertisers’ demo, and June is on pace to be its worst ever. Pelley is on the record that the captured network tilted its coverage toward Trump. The viewers can watch the trade being made in public, and they are rejecting the product.

🌍 THE WORLD ALREADY VOTED

Pew surveyed 42,151 people across 36 countries and found confidence in Trump at 23% — below Putin, below Xi, with only Netanyahu rating lower. In Canada, the share calling the U.S. a reliable partner fell from 83% to 35% since 2022; worldwide, 74% reject his handling of Iran. The world has already graded the deal he is still selling.

📉 THE HYPE MEETS THE BALANCE SHEET

SpaceX is sinking back toward its $150 IPO price, down 23% in three sessions, after a $20 billion bond filing reminded investors the xAI bridge loan comes due. The largest IPO in history is turning into a margin call.

🎯 THE BIGGER PICTURE

Israel barely surfaces in today’s “stories to watch”, but look under the hood and it drives every story — including tonight’s show. It is the number-one issue Americans are voting on in New York today, the reason the world is downgrading the United States, the silent partner in a captured newsroom losing its audience. Benjamin Netanyahu has always banked on one asset above all others: overwhelming American support, the fuel for the quasi-messianic crusade he could run as long as Washington and its public stood behind him. That support is draining in real time. Trump is failing abroad and at home at once — 23% global trust, mid-30s approval — and the Iran talks inch forward without lifting him out of either hole, with Netanyahu nowhere near the table. As he reads today’s numbers, Israel’s prime minister is being handed a fact backed by the American people that contradicts his entire view of the world. Israel’s greatest test in America was never going to be fought on a battlefield. It’s in the polls, the primaries, and the ratings. And it’s losing.

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Fivestack — Tuesday 3 PM ET.

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