Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Jan smith's avatar
Jan smith
5m

Mr. Zev, Sir, your journalism is over the top. My paid subscription is in the wings. Please, friend, if you find trust in congressional faithfulness in spite of cash easily come by, don't listen to me. There are two bills on the floor which could be swept into law in an early morning vote- connected to national defense appropriations - which MERGE Israel's military and surveillance operations with ours: HR8800 sec 224, and S4615 secs 644-645. In other words bye sovereignty USA. I'm told 11 members of congress are not recipients of lobby $ from Israeli lobbies, out of 435? Nevertheless the power of a phone drive of voters would be supreme! This marriage is unbreakable.

FIRE!

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Sandra Tuttle's avatar
Sandra Tuttle
11m

Get rid of Golden. Get rid of all AIPAC backed congress.

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