I’ve been researching and studying Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump for nearly a decade, and there’s one piece of information that always sticks out to me: What was their role in the 2008 crash?

I write about this in The Greatest Heist Book 2, and the one thing I keep coming up against is: What was Liquid Funding? What was this insane offshore holding with $6.7 billion leveraged at 80 to 1? How was it possible that Donald Trump emerged from a decade that included a $900 million personal bankruptcy to a $1.5 billion net worth?

And then I look at the rewards Jeffrey Epstein received, the accolades of Jeffrey Epstein as a “financial wizard.” I’ve looked at his history as the collapser of Towers Financial. And then I looked at exactly what happened in 2008 when his old firm, Bear Stearns—the same firm that was the broker for Donald Trump and Robert Maxwell—collapsed.

How come Bear Stearns was the first to go down? How come it went ahead of Lehman Brothers? How come that happened?

Then I look at Leon Black, one of Epstein’s clients, and his firm Apollo, which followed a very similar extraction pattern in 2008.

So we have to ask ourselves: Was Donald Trump a beneficiary of his former best friend’s financial wizardry? Michael Wolff, one of the only people involved in the whole thing who has spoken about it, tells me yes—that Epstein would help Trump through financial crises.

And on top of this, we have this layer of influence: the Russian mob and the Kremlin over both Trump and Epstein, and Israel’s involvement. Each of which had access to data at a national level that would have provided them information others could not get—in order to extract and grow their own value in the US economy while millions of people suffered.

We must get all the files related to Epstein as it relates to the 2008 crash. We must know what the FBI knew. We must know what the SEC knew. And we must understand the greater role of this vast financial network in manipulating the market into crash-and-boom scenarios constantly.

This network didn’t just enable financial extraction—it enabled human trafficking. The same structures that protected billions in offshore assets protected systematic abuse. And they didn’t just sell out their own futures. They sold out the future of Americans—extracting wealth while the country burned, enriching themselves while families lost homes, jobs, and hope.

This is part of the Epstein story. This is part of the Donald Trump story. We all know that to be the case, but we’re not getting any information about why this was never exposed and investigated.

It’s time for Congress to do its job and insist that the FBI and the DOJ release all the files of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation—including any financial crimes.

READ THE LATEST CHAPTER OF THE GREATEST HEIST:

