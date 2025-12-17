🔴 4 STORIES TO WATCH

1. TRUMP CLAIMS “GREAT YEAR” NO ONE RECOGNIZES

Trump delivers primetime address at 9 PM ET tonight to celebrate a “great year” that exists only in his head—Reuters/Ipsos shows approval dropped to 39%, economic approval collapsed to 33%, and 70% describe the economy as poor. His own Chief of Staff Susie Wiles spent months giving interviews to Vanity Fair trashing Trump as having “an alcoholic’s personality,” calling Vance “a conspiracy theorist for a decade,” labeling OMB Director Vought “a right-wing absolute zealot,” and admitting the administration’s first priority is “the one retribution” against Letitia James. Trump has now ordered a “total and complete blockade” of Venezuela—an act of war Congress never authorized—while his Defense Secretary hides video evidence of war crimes and launches investigations into senators who remind troops to refuse illegal orders. Attorney General Pam Bondi opened investigations into Clinton because of the Epstein Files while Susie Wiles says Clinton isn’t in them but her boss is. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has given her boyfriend control of DHS and Kash Patel is doing podcasts with his girlfriend while interfering in investigations. And unemployment is at a 4-year low.

Translation: A bad, terrible, awful year.

2. 🏛️ GOP REBELLION: FOUR REPS SIGN DISCHARGE PETITION ON ACA

Four House Republicans signed Democratic discharge petition Wednesday defying Speaker Mike Johnson who blocked vote on extending Obamacare subsidies for 22 million Americans whose premiums double January 1. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) became first defector, immediately joined by three others—petition now three signatures from forcing floor vote. Moderates including Mike Lawler warned spiking premiums will cost Republicans the House in 2026, but leadership chose to appease conservatives wanting subsidies to die despite immediate premium spike blamed on GOP. KFF estimates premiums will more than double when enhanced subsidies expire December 31.

3. 📊 KENTUCKY DEMOCRAT WINS BY 47 POINTS AS SPECIAL ELECTION STRING CONTINUES

Democrat Gary Clemons crushed Republican Calvin Leach 73% to 25% in Kentucky’s 37th Senate District special election Tuesday, a 47-point landslide in district Kamala Harris carried by only 5 points in 2024. South Louisville union leader’s margin follows Virginia Democrat’s 50-point overperformance, Rhode Island Democrat’s 67-point win, and Tennessee Democrat losing by only 9 in district Trump won by 22. Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee President Heather Williams says special elections show “momentum is on our side as voters turn away from MAGA Republicans.”

4. ⚖️ PENTAGON HIDES WAR CRIMES VIDEO, INVESTIGATES SENATOR WHO WARNED TROOPS

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress Pentagon will not release video of September 2 boat strike killing 11 people—first strike killed nine, second 40 minutes later killed two survivors in water. Senator Tim Kaine said “This rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.” Pentagon investigating Senator Mark Kelly for reminding troops they must refuse illegal orders—Hegseth escalated to court-martial investigation of Navy captain serving in Senate.

5. ⚓ TRUMP ORDERS VENEZUELA BLOCKADE CONGRESS CALLS “ACT OF WAR”

Trump ordered “total blockade” of Venezuelan oil tankers, designated Maduro “foreign terrorist organization,” demanded Venezuela hand over all oil and assets. Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro called blockade “unquestionably an act of war” Congress never authorized, House votes Thursday on resolution directing Trump to end hostilities. Trump’s campaign killed 95 people in 25 boat strikes so far.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The president addresses the nation tonight celebrating a “great year” while his own Chief of Staff tells Vanity Fair he has “an alcoholic’s personality” and his cabinet flounders through investigations and policy chaos, four members of his own party break ranks on healthcare because leadership chose cruelty over compromise, the Pentagon hides war crimes evidence while investigating senators for defending the Constitution, and Trump orders an unauthorized act of war against Venezuela that Congress says must end. The king of delusion celebrates a kingdom no one else can see.

