For months I’ve watched Cris Palomino’s work land in my Substack feed — funny little animals, drawn with the kind of craft you only get from someone who spent years at Disney Consumer Products. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she’s one of the platform’s quiet treasures.

So we asked her for something bigger.

The commission: Lady Liberty, dropping her sunglasses, giving the country the look it deserves. Cris delivered — Liberty peering over her shades against a hand-brushed American flag, printed on both sides of a LiberTote bag.

We started with a tagline: “Throwing shade, not the rule of law.” Then we cut the words. The art says it all.

This is the first Narativ original-artwork collaboration with a Substack artist, and it won’t be the last. Independent journalism and independent art belong on the same bag.

It’s available now, made to order — no bulk, no waste, just Liberty and her shades.

Get it here: Liberty Throws Shade — A Cris Palomino × Narativ Original

To celebrate the holiday we are offering you $10 off this piece until midnight on the 4th of July: Use the code: SHADE

Happy Fourth. Carry something that matters. And Subscribe to Cris’ Substack at Cris Palomino.