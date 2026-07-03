Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Dr. Sara Wolfson's avatar
Dr. Sara Wolfson
15h

Cris is getting famous on substack, working with Glenn Kirschner and you now.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
12h

This is a fantastic piece of Art work Cris ❤️. The picture really does reflect a thousands words during this time we find ourselves in.

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