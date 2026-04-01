1. 💣 LUTNICK SEIZES VOTE MACHINERY

Crypto Secretary Howard Lutnick stood alongside Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday and explained the regime’s plan to rig the elections. The new executive order directs DHS and the Social Security Administration to compile a national “citizenship list” of eligible voters in every state. The Postal Service will assign barcodes to mail-in ballot envelopes — one per voter — and USPS will only deliver ballots to names on the federal list. Oregon and Arizona filed suit within minutes. Constitutional scholars called it an illegal seizure of state election authority seven months before midterms. Lutnick framed it as “uniform safeguards.” The reality: a Commerce Secretary wholly owned by Crypto firm Tether with no election authority just inserted the federal government between every American and their ballot. The Voting Rights Act exists precisely because the federal government tried this before.

2. 🎖️ NATO GETS THE AXE TONIGHT

Trump told Reuters he is “absolutely” considering withdrawing the United States from NATO and will attack the alliance in tonight’s 9 PM address to the nation. He called NATO a “paper tiger” for refusing to join the Iran war. Congress passed a law in 2023 requiring Senate consent for withdrawal. Sen. Thom Tillis said it’s “factually not true” that Trump can pull out alone. But Trump has already shown he treats congressional constraints as suggestions. The question isn’t whether he has the legal authority — it’s whether anyone will stop him.

3. ⚖️ TRUMP’S IRAN SPEECH AT NINE

The president addresses the nation tonight at 9 PM ET claiming the war could end in “two, maybe three weeks.” Iran denies requesting a ceasefire and says the IRGC has “full control” of the Strait of Hormuz. Thirteen U.S. service members are dead. Iran reports 1,700 killed. Israel is expanding its invasion of Lebanon. Trump’s definition of “over” and reality’s definition are diverging fast.

4. 📉 SCOTUS SHREDS BIRTHRIGHT ORDER

Conservative justices tore apart Trump’s attempt to rewrite the 14th Amendment today. Chief Justice Roberts, responding to the administration’s claim that “we’re in a new world,” shot back: “It’s the same Constitution.” Barrett asked whether their theory would strip citizenship from freed slaves — the very people the amendment was written for. Trump sat in the courtroom for 90 minutes, the first sitting president to attend oral arguments. Decision by June.

5. 🌍 NOEM’S HUSBAND EXPOSED

Cross-dressing photos of former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon surfaced today — hundreds of messages to multiple women, “bimbofication” fetish shots in fake breasts and pink spandex. Possibly leaked by an undocumented immigrant as retribution for Trump’s deportation machine. The woman who ran that machine is already gone, quietly reassigned to a made-up “Special Envoy” role weeks ago. Now we know why.

🎯 THE PATTERN

The emperor has no clothes. Trump claims the Iran war is almost won — Iran says otherwise. He claims he can rewrite the 14th Amendment — his own Supreme Court appointees say otherwise. He claims he can federalize your ballot — states are already suing. He claims he can quit NATO — Congress says he legally can’t. And the woman who invaded the privacy of thousands of Americas is now asking for privacy as her husband’s closeted secrets exploded into public view. The GOP keeps believing they can lie and people will believe them. But like every closeted secret, time has a way of exposing the truth. That time is now.

LIVE AT 3 WITH DEAN BLUNDELL FOR THE FIVESTACK

Share