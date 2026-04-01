Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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chev_chelios's avatar
chev_chelios
4d

everything that these two repugnant POS do is illegal....I hate tRUMP like poison and Lugnut just has that face I want to use as a punching bag......

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Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
4d

Nutlick heading for the slammer. The dirty crook.

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