Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kay Romeo's avatar
Kay Romeo
6h

How is it that these senators do not ask back to back to back questions to him about all of this and not allow him to weasel out of it? I know they all love to grandstand — especially in election years— but a little strategic coordination would be smart. WTAF

Reply
Share
Diane McConnell's avatar
Diane McConnell
6h

Our world is in such a pickle !! From day to day, I don’t know what to fret over more - the fragile inter-working of our incompetent government, or the War.

If he puts boots on the ground I’m going to grieve myself to death. So many of my friends died in Vietnam! Watching the War on tv every night was excruciating!!

Now, I have friends whose children (and grandchildren) will have to sign up for the draft.

It all gets to be too much!! I know it’s too much for Pudding Pants!! 🤬🤬💙💙🤬

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zev Shalev · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture