1. 💣 Maxwell’s Clemency Stunt

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared virtually from a Texas prison this morning before the House Oversight Committee. She invoked the Fifth on every question. The deposition lasted less than an hour. But her lawyer David Oscar Markus claimed Maxwell will "speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump."

Markus added that Maxwell could clear both Trump and former President Clinton from accusations of wrongdoing. Don’t buy it. Maxwell and Trump continue a coordinated cover-up with the Justice Department. In December she filed a 52-page habeas petition to vacate her conviction, arguing that 29 Epstein associates were protected through secret DOJ settlements — 25 men who reached undisclosed deals, four co-conspirators never indicted. Her argument: if the DOJ cut deals for them, her conviction can't stand.

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to sit for on-camera depositions this month which iw what Trump want to desperately avoid. By offering clear Clinton in the manner, Trump is actually offering Clinton a deal.

2. 🔍 The Names Keep Coming

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told a podcast last year he stopped associating with Epstein in 2005. DOJ documents show he planned a visit to Epstein’s private island in 2012. Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Thomas Massie are both calling for his resignation. Comer didn’t rule out a subpoena. The newly released files also revealed Maxwell played a substantial role in creating the Clinton Global Initiative. At Narativ, our own investigation with Ellie Leonard of the Epstein files and the diary of a survivor continues to surface names. Read more here:

3. 🎖️ Gabbard’s Buried Intelligence

DNI Tulsi Gabbard sat on a whistleblower complaint for eight months — an NSA-intercepted call where individuals linked to a foreign government discussed someone close to Trump about Iran. The intercept happened weeks before Trump bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities. Gabbard took it to Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, then restricted access across the intelligence community. Sen. Warner calls it a cover-up.

4. 📉 GOP Midterm Meltdown

Trump has $300 million in his war chest and no spending plan. Early voting in the Texas primary opens February 17 — he still hasn’t endorsed Cornyn. Cook shifted 18 House seats toward Democrats in January.

5. 🌍 Bad Bunny’s Latino Earthquake

120 million watched Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl entirely in Spanish. Trump called it “an affront to America.” A Texas seat he won by 17 points just flipped blue by 31 — 79% Latino.

🎯 THE PATTERN

Maxwell bargains for clemency while Lutnick gets caught lying about the island. We expose a list of names in our investigation. Gabbard buries intelligence while Trump hoards $300 million with no plan. And the party that called a Puerto Rican citizen’s halftime show “an affront to America” is watching Latino voters walk out the door in 31-point swings. Every story this week: truth is transactional, accountability is optional. The math doesn’t care about loyalty.

