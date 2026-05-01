Narativ with Zev Shalev

Narativ with Zev Shalev

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Amy G's avatar
Amy G
4h

Ice is still being paid, they just can't expand as much as they wanted. They've been paid the entire time.

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
2h

Zev, May Day in Canada traditionally celebrated like the Europeans: a festival marking Spring and renewal. Including Maypole dancing. So we have both meanings now, both great. Rights and renewal.......

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